What's in her bag?

Saks Fifth Avenue Hosts Beauty Symposium June 9.
A Saturday morning spent shopping is the start to a perfect weekend, especially when it involves Saks Fifth Avenue's Beauty Symposium.
Saks Fifth Avenue Vice President and General Manager Terri Najmolhoda, along with Co-Chairwoman Jennifer Rust brought ladies together in the Saks Fifth Avenue Mall Atrium for all things beauty and fashion. Seat "tickets" gave ladies a spot for the symposium, free sample product gifts and their ticket amount back to them in a Saks Fifth Avenue gift card. VIP tickets were also offered for a front row seat to the show.
The symposium put beauty products on display, modeled by the experts to give ladies insider information on new products and the best techniques for using them. After the beauty products shown off, the runway ladies modeled some of the latest fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue.
With their gift cards in hand, attendees were then sent off to spend their "tickets" on the beauty products they were just shown. They were also able to talk to the beauty experts and try the products for themselves.
In between shopping, light bites and bubbly drinks were offered, as well as cookies to take home for dessert.
With qualifying purchases, attendees received a summer
clutch, a hat and scarf and the top tier spenders were gifted with a hand painted champagne or wine glass.
The free summer clutch with a $125 beauty purchase is still available at Saks Fifth Avenue until June 18.