What's in her bag?

A Saturday morning spent shopping is the start to a perfect weekend, especially when it involves Saks Fifth Avenue's Beauty Symposium.

"I was lucky enough to be the co-chair for this event and I got to choose an outfit to wear," Co-Chairwoman Jen Rust says. "I ended up loving it so much that I had to purchase it." Photo by Cliff Roles.

Saks Fifth Avenue Vice President and General Manager Terri Najmolhoda, along with Co-Chairwoman Jennifer Rust brought ladies together in the Saks Fifth Avenue Mall Atrium for all things beauty and fashion. Seat "tickets" gave ladies a spot for the symposium, free sample product gifts and their ticket amount back to them in a Saks Fifth Avenue gift card. VIP tickets were also offered for a front row seat to the show.

"I was looking for a shampoo that was compatible with dry frizzy hair and keeps the color," Grace Abrahante says.

The symposium put beauty products on display, modeled by the experts to give ladies insider information on new products and the best techniques for using them. After the beauty products shown off, the runway ladies modeled some of the latest fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue.

"It's so hydrating," Heather Merriman Saba said. "I actually liked it better than the foundation I had on. It looks like a flawless finish."

With their gift cards in hand, attendees were then sent off to spend their "tickets" on the beauty products they were just shown. They were also able to talk to the beauty experts and try the products for themselves.

In between shopping, light bites and bubbly drinks were offered, as well as cookies to take home for dessert.

With qualifying purchases, attendees received a summer

Guests received this summer clutch with their $125 beauty purchase.

clutch, a hat and scarf and the top tier spenders were gifted with a hand painted champagne or wine glass.

The free summer clutch with a $125 beauty purchase is still available at Saks Fifth Avenue until June 18.