A home in Weston Pointe tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. George Volinn and Marc Elfman, trustees, sold the home at 605 Weston Pointe Court to Roger Lane Sifferman, trustee, of Springfield, Missouri, for $2.05 million. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,800 in 1994.

Lido Regency

Roy and Linda Kinnan sold their Unit 2-A condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Donald Erwin and Patricia Provenzano, of Sarasota, for $1,511,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $101,700 in 1980.

The Privateer

Jordana and Lee Parker, of Wyckoff, New Jersey, sold their Unit 702 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to Zachary Stinson and Leah Gross, of Orlando, for $1.05 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2005.

Whitney Beach

Deborah Burns, trustee, of Rockford, Illinois, sold the Unit 307 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tiffany Ann Maurycy and Christopher Lesser, of Denver, for $905,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2018.

Longboat Harbour

Bradley and Susan Smith, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 108 condominium at 4350 Chatham Drive to Anthony and Kristy Holland, of Longboat Key, for $719,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2021.

Cedars East

E. Belinda Bauer, trustee, of Fontana, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 852 Evergreen Way to John and Caroline Chambers, of Chicago, for $652,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2021.

Seaplace

Arlene Delloro, of Otisville, New York, sold the Unit M1-614F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bradley and Susan Smith, of Longboat Key, for $640,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $139,500 in 1993.

Portobello

Louise Graham sold her Unit B404 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to AERC INVESTMENTS FL LLC for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,900 in 19979.

Chateau Village

Magnavent LLC sold the Unit 204AR condominium at 722 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Charles and Karen Haff, of Edina, Minnesota, for $420,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2017.