A Wendy's restaurant will bring its fast-food style of service to Lakewood Ranch.

JLL Capital Markets announced in a release today it has closed on a $2.69 million sale of a 0.78 parcel that will be leased to Wendy's in The Green at 11727 E. State Road 70, next door to the newly opened 7-Eleven.

In the release, it said JLL Capital Markets marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between North American Development Group and Argosy Real Estate Partners. The purchaser was not identified.

Wendy’s has more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide and was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas. It joins Earth Fare, LA Fitness, Starbucks, CVS, Panera Bread and other businesses in The Green.

