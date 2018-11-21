Welcome, father

 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

The Rev. Phil Schweda will serve as parochial vicar of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, has a new minister. The Rev. Phil Schweda has joined the clergy team at the church. Schweda is a judge in the Tribunal of the Diocese of Venice. This isn’t his first time serving a St. Mary parish. In fact, he went to St. Mary, Star of the Sea, School in Jackson, Mich., where he was born, and then served as pastor in Michigan. In an email, he said he has had a positive and joyful experience on Longboat Key so far.

