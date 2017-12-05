 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 52 min ago

Weinermobile makes debut at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

The Planter's nut mobile also came to visit.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Hot dog and peanut enthusiasts alike had a chance today to relish their passions.

Country Club resident Lee Frank proudly received a weenie whistle.

Oscar Mayer’s famous Weinermobile and Planter’s “nut mobile” made debuts at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch today, giving visitors a chance to snap pictures and learn facts about the vehicles.

For example, the Weinermobile visiting Lakewood Ranch has traveled 173,000 miles and and is 27 feet — or 60 hot dogs — long.

Weinermobile driver Dominic Ricci of Milwaukee, who travels with co-driver Elise Johnson, of Austin, Texas, gave Country Club at Lakewood Ranch resident Lee Frank a weenie whistle after she got a sneak peak inside the Weinermobile.

“I’m thrilled,” Frank said, noting she’s seen the Weinermobile on the road, but never up close before.

The Planter's nut mobile also stopped.

 

