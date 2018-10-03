SEPT. 21

RUNAWAY SAILBOAT

8:12 a.m. 600 block of Cedar Street

Unsecured boat: A resident told police a strange sailboat was resting against the dock nearby. No damage was found at the dock. The homeowner was not present. Using the vessel's registration number, a caretaker was contacted to arrange removal of the boat.

SEPT. 21

FIND THE FLOAT

2:08 p.m. 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Public service: A man called police after he saw a strange raft floating behind his house. According to police, no raft was found.

SEPT. 21

ROCKING OUT

10:55 p.m. 4400 block of Exeter Drive

Noise complaint: Police responded to a call from a resident who said she heard loud music when she was out on her balcony. A source of the music could not be located.

SEPT. 22

MISSING MATERIALS

11:11 a.m. 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Debris report: A woman told police there was debris floating in the canal behind her home. Upon arrival, police found a float commonly used when installing docks and a related construction project ongoing nearby. The owner was located and made arrangement to retrieve the item.

SEPT. 23

NO NEED FOR SPEED

8:10 a.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A southbound car was spotted by police and paced at 55 mph in a 45 mph zone. After pulling over the car, the officer reported the driver offered no reason for his speeding. With his paperwork in order, the driver was given a written warning.

ILLUMINATING

8:21 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An SUV was stopped when an officer noted its rear lights were not on after dark. The driver told the officer he did not realize this was the case and that he was unfamiliar with the lights' operation in the new vehicle. The officer showed the driver how to turn the lights on and let the driver proceed.

SEPT. 24

FEATHERY INVESTIGATION

9:32 A.M. 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Animal report: Police responded to a call about a group of peacocks blocking the road. A dead peacock was found, but foul play was not suspected. The dead peacock was removed by Public Works.

SEPT. 25

THAT'S NO ALARM

4:16 p.m. 500 block of Sloop Lane.

Noise report: Police got a call of an audible alarm. Upon arrival, police discovered the pool pump was making the noise that had been mistaken for an alarm.