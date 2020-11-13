Motorists can expect congestion this weekend when driving on State Road 70 near its interchange with I-75.

Between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, westbound traffic on State Road 70 will be diverted to the opposite side of the road through the I-75 interchange while construction crews work on the interstate bridges over State Road 70. State Road 70 will be reduced to two lanes during this time period.

If you are driving east on State Road 70 and wish to get on I-75 North, you will need to continue on State Road 70 before making a U-turn at 87th Street East and accessing I-75 from the eastbound side of State Road 70.