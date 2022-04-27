A home in Shoreview in Waterside Place all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bryan Fleming and Maria Isabel Fleming, of Tampa, sold their home at 740 Sigsbee Loop to Francesco Paul D’Anna and Lori Lynn D’Anna, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,062,600 in 2020.

River Club South

TCMAX LLC sold the home at 10515 Firestone Drive to Cindy Koziatek, of Corning, New York, for $1.49 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in January.

Waterside Place

Warren and Diana Kroeker, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7973 Grande Shores Drive to Rasa Madelis, trustees, of Naperville, Illinois, for $1.3 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $648,000 in 2019.

Country Club

Joseph Romano and Lorie Tiernay Romano, of Weston, Connecticut, sold their home at 6549 The Masters Ave. to Hanna Kumar and Suresh Kumar, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,689 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Piotr and Jessica Kornacki, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7238 Lake Forest Glen to Robert Lieberman and Peri Ann Aptaker, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.05 million. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,674 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2013.

Riverdale Revised

Samantha Edge, Personal Representative, of Topanga, California, sold the home at 4627 Barracuda Drive to Connie Martsch McManis, trustee, of Burlington, Iowa, for sold $1.15 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,061 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,900 in 2015.

Pomello Park

U.S. Bank sold the home at 7616 213th St. E. to Franchesko’s LLC for $1,023,800. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2005.

Serenity Creek

Mark and Amanda Bedell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13035 Utopia Loop to Yasuyuki and Heidi Takagi, of Lewis Center, Ohio, for $990,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $463,200 in 2016.

Country Meadows

Jeff and Alison Love, of Parrish, sold their home at 630 Country Meadows Way to John Batise and Barbara Coe, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,423 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2016.

Thomas Magnus and Zarrin Falasiri, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14709 Second Ave. Circle N.E. to Michael Berg and Tessa Newman, of Bradenton, for $779,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2012.

Esplanade

John and Valerie Wolf, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13227 Sorrento Way to Judith Catlin and Craig Michael Voorhees, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,298 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2018.

Broadmoor Pines

John Freie and Susan Behuniak, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7909 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to Richard and Monica Santana, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,914 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2013.

Rosedale Addition

M. Roger and Patsy Gasaway, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 10508 Eastwood Drive to Daisy Judith Keith and Henry Hermann Zoller, of Lakewood Ranch, for $775,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,686 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,800 in 2014.

Braden River Ranchettes

Amy Van Dell, of Palm Harbor, sold her home at 7319 36th Ave. E. to Robert Foy and Chelsea Floyd, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2004.

Eagle Trace

Jennifer Avallone, of Exton, Pennsylvania, sold her home at 12335 Whisper Lake Drive to Helen Jing Jing Wang, of Newcastle, Washington, for $680,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,002 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,500 in 2017.

Indigo

Pasco and Janice Depetrillo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12632 Coastal Breeze Way to Heather Hall, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2020.

Central Park

Mark and Carol Beyer, of Indian Rocks Beach, sold their home at 11882 Forest Park Circle to David and Emily Traficante, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,100 in 2012.

Lemont Joyner and Suzan Lumpkin, of Elkridge, Maryland, sold their home at 12041 Longview Lake Circle to Joseph Frank Ostrowski and Beth Ostrowski, of Bradenton, for $605,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $386,600 in 2013.

Jin Hui Yang sold the home at 12204 Longview Lake Circle to Donald and Amanda Mayo, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,400 in 2015.

Nathan and Amanda Blount sold their home at 5016 Newport News Circle to Donald and Donna Pucci, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,005 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,000 in 2018.

Summerfield

Terresa Laferriere, of Myakka City, sold her home at 11719 Soft Rush Terrace to Vanessa and Steven Taylor, of Lakewood Ranch, for $600,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2018.

Harmony

Rex Carter, of Sarasota, sold his home at 11466 Rolling Green Drive to Stephen and Giovanna Prodger, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $361,600 in 2019.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Kennedy and Jodi Esteban, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 8503 condominium at 7015 Grand Estuary Trail to James Padula and Pamela Bachman-Padula, of Oakton, Virginia, for $521,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,500 in 2017.

River Landings Bluffs

Celeste Boucher-Krickl, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5517 61st St. E. to Opendoor Property Trust I for $505,300. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,986 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Miramar Lagoons

Elizabeth and George Harris, of Cashiers, North Carolina, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 8113 Miramar Way to Susan Frances Laforgia and John Lombardo, of Staten Island, New York, for $500,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,616 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2021.

Watercrest

David and Lucie Battey, of Alexandria, Minnesota, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Paul Onorato, of St. Petersburg, for $500,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $313,000 in 2020.

Veranda at Lakewood National

William and Sally Fitzpatrick, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 526 condominium at 5558 Palmer Circle to Jimmy and Claudia Barajas, of Brentwood, Tennessee, for $490,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2018.

Sonoma

Oriole Napa LLC sold the home at 5535 Napa Drive to George and Gina Latcheran, of Strongsville, Ohio, for $485,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Braden Crossings

David and Kelly Tippy, of Cleveland, Tennessee, sold their home at 5508 47th Court E. to Roger and Zhanna Casciani, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2012.

Mill Creek

Monica Malley, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 414 133rd St. E. to Thaer Hani Al Bishawi, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,855 square feet of living area.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Lixiang Chen and Hongjian Li, of Coppell, Texas, sold their home at 7706 Charleston St. to Charlene Liu, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,000 in 2008.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Mihel and Ashley Moore, of Apison, Tennessee, sold their home at 5033 San Palermo Drive to Opendoor Property J LLC for $438,700. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $268,000 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC sold the home at 4509 Abacos Place to SFR Javelin LP for $430,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in February.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Aaron Michael Dinerstein and Christine Marie Dinerstein, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1212 condominium at 17724 Gawthrop Drive to Vesa Milin, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, for $430,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,000 in 2020.

Dennis and Ellen Maxwell, trustees, of Ave Maria, sold the Unit 843 condominium at 17510 Gawthrop Drive to Thomas and Paula Young, of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, for $425,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,000 in 2021.

Raymond and Kimberly Whitaker sold their Unit 1123 condominium at to Scott and 17704 Gawthrop Drive Audrey Orren, of San Diego, for $410,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,000 in 2021.

Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove

Terry Robert Wilkerson sold the Unit 203 condominium at 110 Red Fox Court to Juille and Lars Soderstrom, of Bradenton, for $414,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $224,000 in 2015.