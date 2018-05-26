Waterlefe homes tops sales at $1.55 million

A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Leonard and Elsie Najjar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10305 Riverbank Terrace to Myles Barraclough, of Bradenton, for $1.55 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,110 square feet of living area.

Concession

Andrew and Mary Dietterle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 18915 Ganton Ave., to Eliot and Lynne Godofsky, of Bradenton, for $1,415,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,390,300 in 2015.

Country Club East

Donald and Sharon Cofield, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7505 Royal Valley Court to James Slone and Alison Slone, of Bradenton, for $948,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $845,000 in 2012.

G. Stephen and Jo Anne Dorsey, of Syracuse, N.Y., sold their home at 15213 Castle Park Terrace to Allen and Katherine Salikof, of Lakewood Ranch, for $619,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2017.

Country Club Village

Jeffrey and Natalie Davis, sold their home at 6638 The Masters Ave., to Joseph and Lorraine Gonzales, of Lakewood Ranch, for $730,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $551,000 in 2010.

Christine and Samuel Juffe, of York, Pa., sold their home at 7403 Riviera Cove to Robert and Duy Kiet Steinbock, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,926 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2009.

Rosedale Addition

Ashton Tampa Residential LLC sold the home at 4737 Royal Dornoch Circle to Gary and Denise Kurp, of Southlake, Texas, for $684,700. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,584 square feet of living area.

Stanhope Gate

Peter and Marjorie Cook, of Buffalo, N.Y., sold their home at 7008 Stanhope Place to Frederick and Donna Ebeling, of Moline, Ill., for $650,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,089 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2009.

Rosedale Highlands

Adolph Weissenberg, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4903 96th St. E., to David Siwek, of Shakopee, Minn., for $550,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2009.

Lennox Gardens

Daniel and Kathleen Cholish, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6808 Lennox Place to Peter and Marne Geller, of University Park, for $509,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,576 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2012.

Esplanade

Pinakin and Anila Amin, of Linwood, N.J., sold their home at 12813 Del Corso Loop to Steven Simmons and Teresa Smith, of Bradenton, for $474,900. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2012.

Sanford Seligman and Marilyn Gerson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5005 Savona Run to Anthony and Janine Venezia, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,600 in 2015.

Greyhawk Landing

Michael and Nicole Truax, of Bradenton, sold their home at 629 Honeyflower Loop to Ronald and LeslieAnn Bock, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,000 in 2014.

Elena Lucaroni, of Perugia, Italy, sold her home at 395 Snapdragon Loop to Jaime Perez and Andrea Titley-Perez for $330,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,193 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $478,900 in 2007.

Riverwalk Ridge

Richard Cantin, trustee, of Indianapolis, sold the home at 6918 Honeysuckle Trail to Bo Wang and Lin Jiang, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2005.

Riverdale Revised

Paul Bobbee and David Bobbee, of Manitoba, Canada, sold their home at 4603 Blue Marlin Drive to Ronald Green of Reisterstown, Md., for $450,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,808 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2013.

Cypress Creek Estates

Tan and Phuong Nguyen, of Arlington, Texas, sold their home at 6118 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Dylan Bernius and Lauren Alston, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,500 in 2010.

Riva Trace

Juergen and Susanne Schuchmann, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7522 Rio Bella Place to Robert and Joann Bartoletti, of Reston, Va., for $440,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2016.

Wentworth

Louise Diana, of Napa, Calif., sold the home at 7332 St. Georges Way to Daniel and Pamela Machaj, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Brian and Sue Donovan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6648 Pirate Perch Trail to Vanja and Nikoleta Vukojevic, of Longboat Key, for $437,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area.

Brian and Jessica Fanning sold their home at 6353 Royal Tern Circle to Jon and Carina Finnegan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $379,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2015.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Deana and Alan Post, of Lexington, N.C., sold their home at 23211 Night Heron Way to DM HH LLC for $410,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,000 in 2013.

River Club North

Shadan Hashemmoniri and Jalal Hajavi, of Newtown Square, Pa., sold their home at 10310 Baltusrol Place to Frank Kraft and Karen Kraft, trustees, of Bradenton, for $393,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,000 in 2008.

Riverwalk Village

Judith Van Duzer, of Bellingham, Wash., sold the home at 11114 Bullrush Terrace to Neil Ziegman and Shelley Hussey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $392,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,500 in 2003.

OfferPad sold the home at 11115 Star Rush Place to Karen Piper, of Lakewood Ranch, for $293,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,867 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,000 in 2017.

Ashley Trace at University Place

John O’Neill and Gillian O’Neill, trustees, sold the home at 7727 Charleston St. to Nancy Boxill and Dennis Thompson, of University Park, for $370,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $497,200 in 2004.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Stephen Rosoff and Luise Elconin Rosoff, trustees, of University Park, sold the home at 7906 Edmonston Circle to Ryan Stevens and Megan Frayer, of University Park, for $359,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,652 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Alan Randall, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 6618 Meandering Way to Warren Luster, of Lakewood Ranch, for $338,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2000.

Barbara Hyde, of University Park, sold her home at 6226 White Clover Circle to Stanley and Edith Gontarek, of Hallandale, for $319,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2007.

Alejandro and Juliana Brando, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12065 Winding Woods Way to Kayla Marini, of Lakewood Ranch, for $270,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2013.

Mote Ranch

Joshua and Bianca Lewis, of Maitland, sold their home at 6659 Copper Ridge Trail to Aleksandr Lukyanov, of Portland, Ore., for $335,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2014.

Danuta Imiolek sold her home at 7011 Bridle Path Court to Stephanie Maidhof, trustee, of University Park, for $320,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,000 in 2011.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Joseph Jordano, of Cranberry, Pa., sold his home at 8739 52nd Drive E., to Adolph Weissenberg, trustee, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

William Faller, trustee, of Peterborough, N.H., sold the home at 8777 49th Terrace E., to Prompt Property Solutions LLC for $244,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,637 square feet of living area.

Tara

Ronald and LeslieAnn Bock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6913 Pleasant Hill Road to Reagan Bock and Tyler Schoppelrey, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,253 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,500 in 2000.

Mark and Jean Boffee, of Surrey, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6385 Rookery Circle to Robert and Debra Howard, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,900 in 2005.

Creekwood

David and Mary Lysher, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4810 76th Court E., to Susan Girardi, trustee, of Marco Island, for $325,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2001.

Daniel and Asha Krywko, of Tampa, sold their home at 7935 50th Place E., to Natan Ravid and Carol Montgomery, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2010.

Mill Creek

Roger and Laura Sherwin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 509 137th St. E., to Christopher Davis, of Bradenton, for $324,800. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,000 in 2013.

Central Park

Andrew Waltrip and Danielle Chintella, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11964 Forest Park Circle to Kathleen and Gregory Hermann, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,900 in 2012.

Da Mi sold the home at 11706 Forest Park Circle to Melissa Stemkoski, of Tampa, for $280,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,700 in 2013.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Paul and Colleen Lord sold their home at 10509 Old Grove Circle to Donald and Heather Drummond, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Ruby Spinner, of Swansea, United Kingdom, sold the home at 5391 Creekside Trail to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $305,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2001.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 14819 Trinity Fall Way to Amanda and Joshua Benzon, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,739 square feet of living area.

Virginia Water

Richard Castaldo and Rita Monte, trustees, of Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif., sold the home at 6733 Virginia Crossing to Kathryn Williams, of University Park, for $305,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2013.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

John and Lenora Gerber, of Ballwin, Mo., sold their home at 6922 Mystic Lane to Donald and Leslie Holland, of Essex, Conn., for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Water Oak

Ronald and Betty Parsons sold their home at 6721 64th Terrace E. to Chris and Maggie Vaughn, of Bradenton, for $284,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,145 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village Cypress Banks

Andrew and Alana Talbot, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11240 Beebalm Circle to Larry and Valerie Barker, of Sugar Grove, Ohio, for $280,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,500 in 2013.

Fairfield

Donald and Gerry Dixon, of Paducah, Ky., sold their home at 4830 Maymont Park Circle to Vincent Olson, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,700 in 2015.

Sylvan Woods

Kenneth Slezak, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8321 Sylvan Woods Drive to Wesley Kirby, Susan Kirby and Edith Maye-Perez, of Sarasota, for $263,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,013 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Linda McDermott, of Sparta, Mich., sold her home at 6514 Candlestick Drive to Gerald and Lois Vancavage, of Bradenton, for $248,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,800 in 2015.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Caralambia Panagopoulos and Ryan Stoyles sold their home at 1140 Cane Mill Lane to Vilbrun Barthelemy Jr. and Dorothy Delva and Ninotte Delva, of Bradenton, for $247,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2012.

River Sound

William and Elizabeth Webb, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1414 Morning Sky Glen to Randal and Juliana Slocum, of Bradenton, for $246,500. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,700 in 2012.

Veranda at River Strand

Richard and Tina Biller, trustees, of Tierra Verde, sold the Unit 2015 condominium at 6819 Grand Estuary Trail to Wipperts Properties LLC for $239,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Sabal Harbour

Neil Hutchinson and Deborah Hutchinson, of Durham, England, sold their home at 4513 Abacos Place to Michael Kriebel and Chariety Kriebel, Bradenton, for $231,600. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,900 in 2003.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Joseph and Elena Silvestri sold their home at 7092 Chatum Light Run to James Ferguson and Elizabeth Strassberg, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2004.

River Isles

Michael Zetts, of Myakka City, Richard Gregory, of Deltona, and Melody Masters, of Sebring, sold their home at 4212 Neil Lane to Britt Knopp and Patricia Bowermaster, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2003.