Waterlefe home tops local sales at $870,000

A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Myles Barraclough sold his home at 10506 Riverbank Terrace to Jeffrey Jones and Beverly Godwin, of Bradenton, for $870,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2015.

Lake Club

SD TLC LLC sold the home at 7932 Matera Court to James Longhitano and Kim Longhitano, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $792,700. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,926 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Christopher Slaw and Gregory Ramser, of Winter Garden, sold their home at 13609 18th Place E., to Mark and Jennifer Frechette, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,972 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Fred and Angele Braun, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7201 Ashland Glen to Julie and Edward Russell, of Miromar Lakes, for $749,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in 2005.

John Brodie and Cara Brodie, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7440 Riviera Cove to Dale Goldheim and David Goldheim, trustees, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2007.

River Club South

Glen and Lisa-Marie Hintze, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10604 Cheval Place to Linda Dunn, of Bradenton, for $604,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,741 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

David and Donna Blamey, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5130 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to John and Esther Gum, Parrish, for $585,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,200 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing West

Nancy B. Upton, Nancy E. Upton and Shannon Amely, of Holmes Beach, sold their home at 710 Dogwood Run to Donald and Marilyn Terry, of Bradenton, for $483,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $483,300 in 2014.

Oak Run

Randall and Jodi Kleppinger, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their home at 7324 Oak Run Lane to Jason Berman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,112 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

Matthew and Amy Owens sold their home at 14751 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to Dale and Kristen Cox, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2012.

Greenfield Plantation

Richard and Ellen Bucchino, of Hiawassee, Ga., sold their home at 10473 Old Grove Circle to Debra and David Govan, of Bradenton, for $396,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,355 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Christopher and Susan Renkiewicz, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 11327 Rivers Bluff Circle to Robert Schumacher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $394,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2010.

Bruce Thornton, of Rolla, Mo., sold his home at 12010 Winding Woods Way to Allen and Johnna Stearns, of Bradenton, for $255,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,000 in 2012.

I.W. Land Partners LLC sold the home at 6411 Meandering Way to Ian Howard, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $240,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

David and Gay Corbin, of Cheshire, Conn., sold their home at 14016 Nighthawk Terrace to Varleri Gonzales and Edith Arones, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2004.

Chaparral

Patrick Irlbeck and Scott MacDonald sold their home at 6008 Anvil Ave. to John and Patricia Simpson, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,841 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

James and Justine Zovath, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 9214 65th Ave. E., to Ryan and Nancy Ploger, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,050 square feet of living area.

Pinehurst Estates

Philip Michitsch and Brenda Mae Ely, trustees, of Venice, sold the Unit 160 condominium at 7326 Eleanor Circle to Christopher Bolgiano and David Croxford, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Peridia

Edward and Barbara Hungate, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4327 Pro Am Ave. E., to Thomas Cruey and Terri Cox-Cruey, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2003.

Marilyn N. Kearns Revocable Living Trust sold the home at 4323 Pro Am Ave. E., to Alejo and Brenda Reyes, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2006.

Linda Lance LLC sold the home at 4214 Murfield Drive E., to Louis and Althea Nagy, of Bradenton, for $266,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2017.

Alejo and Brenda Reyes sold their home at 4977 Clubview Court E., to Michelle Kalanja, of Bradenton, for $258,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2003.

Michelle Siese and John Drummond, of Charleston, S.C., sold their home at 4758 Raintree St. Circle E., to Roberta Joy, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,000 in 2013.

River Place

Abdul and Tahira Chawdry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6718 71st St. E., to Mark and Beth Hawkins, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,300 in 2004.

Esplanade

Sharon Pies, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5004 Savona Run to Mohammed and Kyle Ann Tazi, of Bradenton, for $312,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,100 in 2014.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Christopher and Marci Triant, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9605 Bladesmith Lane to Richard Stackhouse and Carol Klingensmith, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,500 in 2004.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Paul and Linda Kolich, of Sewickley, Pa., sold their Unit 7905 condominium at 7905 St. Simons St. to Rosa Feith, of Bradenton, for $302,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2010.

Rosemarie Kurtz and Joan Sheplin, trustees, of Akron, Ohio, sold the Unit 7907 condominium at 7907 St. Simons St., to Matthew and Tracy Bretoi, of University Park, for $297,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,900 in 2010.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 1735 Lake Verona Circle to CML R2 LLC for $365,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,760 square feet of living area.

Moorings at Edgewater

Margaret and John Zeiner, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6540 Moorings Point Circle to Michael and Norma Hewitt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $298,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2005.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15713 High Bell Place to Sonny Pham, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,607 square feet of living area.

River Sound

Ronald and Sylvia Lange, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5307 Tide Point Way to Frank Serena and Nantinee Bassin, of Bradenton, for $263,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2012.

Miramar Lagoons

Wuhong Li and Hua Liu, of Tampa, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 8235 Miramar Way to Robert and Gail Biroscak, of Bradenton, for $258,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,500 in 2009.

River Isles

Stephanie and Jeffrey Ogus, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold their home at 4310 Lakewood Ave., to Dee Ann Powis, of Bradenton, for $234,800. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in February.

Woodbrook

Donald and Betsy Marshall, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 4614 Woodbrook Drive to Sarah Marshall, of Sarasota, for $229,700. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in May.

Fernwood

Stoney and Judy Moore, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 26 condominium at 4527 Fern Drive to Kay Spicer, of Bradenton, for $229,900. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,900 in 2003.

Harborage on Braden River

Christopher Scanlon, of Lehi, Utah, sold his home at 5637 Whitehead St. to Patrick Frost and Carolyn Keber, of Pitsford, United Kingdom, for $216,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,200 in 2006.

Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire

Douglas Fainelli, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 7145 condominium at 7145 Lakeside Drive to Debra Cardillo, of Sarasota, for $209,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in August.

Willowbrook

Luis Medina and Luz Segura and Daniel Medina, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 5101 condominium at 8830 White Sage Loop to Scott Federico, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,800 in 2007.