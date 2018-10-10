Waterlefe home tops local sales at $862,500

A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stanley and Natalie Kinnett, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1020 Rainbow Court to Robert and Denise Jenkins, of Bradenton, for $862,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $909,000 in 2008.

Country Club East

The Bank of the OZK sold the home at 7413 Haddington Cove to Ronald and Terri Greenbaum, of Lakewood Ranch, for $820,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,032 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Rebecca Bowman, trustee, of Cumming, Ga., sold the home at 7531 Rigby Court to Mark Rzepkowski, of Bradenton, for $738,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2015.

Jack and Norma Reynolds, of Dublin, Ohio, sold their home at 13659 Legends Walk Terrace to Frank Ebert, trustee, of Baltimore, for $705,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,251 square feet of living area.

Mark and Cara Ann Sosso and Helen Sosso sold their home at 7058 Kingsmill Court to Jeffrey Smith and Kelly Connolly, of Lakewood Ranch, for $505,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,599 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $862,600 in 2004.

Patricia Nicholas, trustee, and John Nicholas, of Wellsville, N.Y., sold the home at 12205 Thornhill Court to Stuart McGuire and Michele Caneen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $412,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,839 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,700 in 2012.

Braden Bluffs

Arthur and Janet Earl, of Hiawassee, Ga., sold their home at 7124 84th St. Court E., to Kerie Stevens and Joseph Pomper, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,912 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Robert Bender and Mariya Petrova, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13215 Brown Thraser Pike to Fabio and Alessandra Vasconcellos and Fabio Vasconcellos Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $530,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $546,500 in 2013.

Danielle Warren, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 14175 Cattle Egret Place to Timely Assistance Inc. for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2004.

Riverdale Revised

Charles and Deborah Stamm, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3824 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Ngoc Dung Pham and Nam Le, of Utica, Ky., for $470,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2004.

Heritage Harbour

Kenneth and Gwendolyn Lister, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 506 River Crane St., to Joseph and Marianne Wooddy, of Bradenton, for $438,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2010.

Spring Transport LLC sold the home at 8207 River Preserve Drive to Christine Tirpak and Kathleen Diamond, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2014.

Neil Kashdin and Martina Kashdin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 442 Grand Preserve Cove to Kenneth and Patricia Horak, of Bradenton, for $352,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2013.

River Club South

Ivy Ruark, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10506 Cypress Point Drive to Martin Queller and Deborah Tanno, of Bradenton, for $436,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2002.

Bridgewater

Geoffrey and Lina Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13215 Ramblewood Trail to John and Rachelle Quinn, of O’Fallon, Mo., for $435,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,500 in 2015.

Del Webb

Thomas Domijan and Christine Domijan, trustees, of FortMyers, sold the home at 16611 Blackwater Terrace to Anthony Wood, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,902 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,300 in 2017.

Enclave at Country Meadows

Jason and Erin Briggs, of Petaluma, Calif., sold their home at 1062 145th St. Circle N.E., to HP Florida I LLC for $428,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,400 in 2015.

Village of Palm Aire

Cheryl Gallagher, of Estero, sold her home at 5383 Creekside Trail to Ann Marie Colonna, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2013.

Water Oak

Eduardo and Carmen Ospina, of Apollo Beach, sold their home at 6315 67th Court E., to Lori and Joel Quay, of Bradenton, for $409,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,934 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,000 in 2004.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Jonathan and Natasha Bullas, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8230 Snowy Egret Place to Stephen Garcia-Morales and Tamara Camacho-Martinez, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,633 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Braden Woods

Naomi and Patrick Moran, of Fayetteville, N.C., sold their home at 6406 99th St. E., to John and Judy Hangartner, of Bradenton, for $376,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2012.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Maureen Groer, F. Stephen Wimberly, Lynne Boeing and Michael Wimberly sold their home at 5145 88th St. E., to Peter and Michele Wirtz, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,606 square feet of living area.

Jo Ann O’Connor, trustee, of Stillwater, Minn., sold the home at 8731 52nd Drive E. to Adriana Orta, of Pembroke Pines, for $320,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Catherine Franek, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5015 Brickell Park Cove to Richard and Melisa Crawford, of Lakewood Ranch, for $349,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,600 in 2011.

Barbara Montgomery, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4812 Boston Common Glen to Brandon Marcello and Jennifer Reiner-Marcello, of Bradenton, for $319,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2013.

Mote Ranch Village

Jason Zarghami, of Dorado Hills, Calif., sold his home at 5834 Carriage Drive to Kevin and Margaret Lindberg, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,883 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,000 in 2015.

Vintage Creek

Robert Denninger and Tanya Denninger, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7967 Glenbrooke Lane to Patrick and Tracy Allshouse, of Riverview, for $310,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2016.

Chaparral

Carl and Elaine Ketterman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6835 Sagebrush Circle to Candayce and Gary Shaw, of Longboat Key, for $290,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,100 in 1998.

Silverlake

Mau Luong, of San Jose, Calif., sold his home at 4807 60th Drive E., to Derek and Katelyn Borton, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2012.

River Sound

Geraldine Wallace and Toni Morrill, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5438 River Sound Terrace to Linda Labor, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,500 in 2016.

Coach Homes at River Strand

George Will, of Livingston Manor, N.Y., sold his Unit 7401 condominium at 7018 Grand Estuary Trail to David Will and Jeremy Burmeister, of Golden, Colo., for $267,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

John Lee, of Montoursville, Pa., sold his home at 618 Foggy Morn Lane to Doug and Victoria Wetzel, of Bradenton, for $259,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Elwood Park

Robert Godwin, trustee, of Oneco, sold the home at 4615 30th Ave. E., to Roberta Godwin, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Cottages of San Casciano

Geraldine Byers sold her home at 4811 San Ortebello Drive to Lorraine West, of Bradenton, for $219,900. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2013.