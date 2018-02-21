Waterlefe home tops local sales at $849,000

A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Roger and Marianne Lindsay, of Wokingham, England, sold their home at 11011 Big Bass Place to Marc Christman, of Bradenton, for $849,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2012.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Charles and Pamela Rigsby, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8127 Lone Tree Glen to Scott Butler, trustee, of Cape Coral, for $837,300. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,932 square feet of living area.

James Duvall, trustee, and Tracy Hall, of Fernandina Beach, sold the home at 7439 Riviera Cove to Fernando and Gina Damaia, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2011.

Thomas Frick Jr., David Diamond, Thomas Frick and Richard Brennan, of Indiana, Pa., sold their home at 7207 Presidio Glen to Mary Beth Kosmicki, of Lakewood Ranch, for $300,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,800 in 2005.

Esplanade

Joseph and Debra Thomas, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5124 Tivoli Run to Thomas and Cheryl Crawford, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,200 in 2015.

Richmond Park

John and Roxann Pecharich, trustees, of Glendale, Ariz., sold the home at 8113 Collingwood Court to Lionel and Carol Lenz, of Barrington, Ill., for $671,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2015.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Cary and Heather Dunn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 22547 Morning Glory Circle to Charles and Pamela Rigsby, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

David and Vita Muklewicz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6669 Coopers Hawk Court to Salvatore and Deborah Albanese, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,562 square feet of living area.

Marla Quenzer, trustee, and Delwin Quenzer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6440 Indigo Bunting Place to Howard Adams and Alice Adams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $510,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,000 in 2014.

Waterbury Grapefruit

Chad and Denise Jenkins, of Headland, Ala., sold their home at 22226 S.R. 64 E. to Giles and Carol Pearson, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,000 in 2016.

Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 13729 Swiftwater Way to John and Shirley Easey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,139 square feet of living area.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5905 Cessna Run to Eric Olsen, of Forest Hills, N.Y., for $425,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,921 square feet of living area.

River Place

Bernard Timms, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7016 74th St. Circle E. to James and Angela Nowicki, of Elgin, Ill., for $414,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,400 in 2006.

Greyhawk Landing

Tyler and Marissa Herring, of Wayne, N.J., sold their home at 247 Petrel Trail to James and Ina Love, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2014.

Palm-Aire at Sarasota

Charles Trippy III sold the home at 6813 Country Lakes Circle to Timothy Imhoff and Rachel Dietz, of Maryland Heights, Mo., for $380,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,757 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2011.

Watercrest

Brian O’Donnell II, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Kenneth Ettinger and Robin Scheer Ettinger, of New York City, for $352,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,600 in 2005.

Country Meadows

Scott Salyer, of Spring, Texas, sold the home at 730 148th Court N.E. to Charles and Lucille DeBlieck, of Bloomingdale, N.J., for $350,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,900 in 2012.

Water Oak

Gary and Ursula Greene, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6316 67th Court E. to Phillip and Angela Butler, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,900 in 2004.

Chaparral

Kathleen Modrcin, trustee, Gary Modrcin and Larry Modrcin, of University Park, sold the home at 6839 Wagon Wheel Circle to Kathleen and Russell Beck, of Severn, Md., for $305,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,500 in 1999.

Glenbrooke

Eugene and Marguerite Vaadi, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4629 Glenbrook Terrace to Timothy Kenney and Kristyne Kosenkov, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,176 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Blake and Jamie Sanderson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 2302 condominium at 314 Winding Brook Lane to Patricia Nichols, of Rochester, N.Y., for $287,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Gates Creek

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER20) LLC sold the home at 318 111th St. E. to Douglas Wilson and Steven Harman, of Ontario, Canada, for $280,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,000 in 2017.

Fairfield

Jeffrey and Cynthia Stamper, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5002 Maymont Park Circle to Frank Vander and Susan Vander Kraats, of Bradenton, for $278,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,700 in 2013.

Kathleen Midboe, trustee, of Raleigh, N.C., sold the home at 4810 Maymont Park Circle to Angela Bowe and Kyle Bowe, of Eau Claire, Wis., for $255,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,600 in 2015.

Arthur and Linda Natal sold their home at 5312 Fairfield Blvd. to Katerina Moutzouroulias, of Bellmore, N.Y., for $250,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2015.

River Landings Bluffs

The Center for Special Needs Trust Administration Inc., trustee, sold the home at 6137 55th Ave. Circle E. to Phillip Tandett II Leanora Decerio, of Bradenton, for $276,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,500 in 2013.

Steven and Kristin Coad, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6109 55th Ave. Circle E. to Antonio Mesquita, of Bradenton, for $244,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2014.

Lake Vista Residences

Avery and Linda Secrest, of Cambridge, Ohio, sold their Unit E-203 condominium at 7612 Lake Vista Court to Sheryl Moody, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2011.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5028 San Palermo Drive to Roselande and Ronald Castor, of Bradenton, for $258,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,278 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Carl and Jean Palkovich, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6209 Tupelo Trail to Pink Dolphin Properties LLC for $250,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,400 in 1998.

Rivers Edge

Gregory and Christine McNeely, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6709 65th Terrace E. to Alexandra Guernsey and Shane Hegarty, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2003.

Veranda at River Strand

Maria Russo, trustee, sold the Unit 2212 condominium at 6807 Grand Estuary Trail to Mark and Karen Anderson, of Bradenton, for $229,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,000 in 2015.

57th Street

Andrea and Austin McLaughlin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1420 57th St. E. to Julia and Alejandro Zevallos, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2014.