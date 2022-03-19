A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Ann Wolcott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10309 Riverbank Terrace to Catherine Yosha, of Bradenton, for $1,895,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,183,100 in 2009.

Country Club

7705 Weston LLC sold the home at 7705 Weston Court to Daniel and Christine Abernethy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.67 million. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $790,000 in 2021.

Alan Zimmermann sold the home at 7805 Troon Court to RamSea LLC for $568,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,564 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 2009.

Edward and Bonita Shakilk, of Eastbrook, Maine, sold their home at 7318 Wexford Court to Doyle Disbrow Jr. and Donna Nelson, of Bradenton, for $549,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,773 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Greenbrook

Samuel Brooks McHugh and Tracie Lynne McHugh, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13219 Brown Thrasher Pike to Eric Devan Gray and Kelley Elaine Gray, of Columbus, Ohio, for $1.1 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,099 square feet of living area. It sold for $476,000 in 2013.

Gregory and Dorian Hara, of Henderson, Nevada, sold their home at 6715 Quillback Lane to Gerald Crawford, of Tierra Verde, for $976,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,051 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2019.

Julie Keating, of Dagsboro, Delaware, sold the home at 6515 Flycatcher Lane to James and Catherine Beadel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $730,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Braden Woods

Terry and Pamela Winchell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9206 63rd Ave. E. to Scott Loretan and Anongnat Tongleng Loretan, of Sarasota, for $966,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Erica Timmerman, of Dade City, sold her home at 6102 93rd St. Circle E. to Tyler Busenburg and Erica Linthicum, of Lakewood Ranch, for $579,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,500 in 1988.

Mallory Park

David and Mary Galbraith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11709 Blue Hill Trail to Carol Jenny, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, for $930,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $557,200 in 2019.

Christian and Gian Fulda, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11513 Golden Bay Place to Thomas Gilbert Walsh and Mary Elizabeth Walsh, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,987 square feet of living area. It sold for $509,000 in 2019.

Tidewater Preserve

Richard and Carolyn Beach, of Arundel, United Kingdom, sold their home at 5211 Lake Overlook Ave. to Joshua Donald Costell and Elizabeth Ann Costell, of Bradenton, for $930,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,882 square feet of living area. It sold for $472,700 in 2014.

Heritage Harbour

MacArthur’s Paving and Construction Co. sold the home at 8723 River Preserve Drive to Leon and Frances Jagla, of Sammamish, Washington, for $885,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,661 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2012.

Elisabeth Crouzet Deffrennes, of Capbreton, France, sold her home at 8312 Heritage Grand Place to Michael Aiello and Nancy Georganne Aiello, of Bradenton, for $870,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,652 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2012.

Vicki Kotsaftis sold the home at 226 Whispering Palms Lane to Robert and Lisa Wolfe, of Bradenton, for $508,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Polo Run

Timothy and Patricia Yanavage, of Aguanga, California, sold their home at 17351 Polo Trail to Laurence and Loren Scheck, of Bradenton, for $820,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,587 square feet of living area. It sold for $574,500 in 2021.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Virginia Fulton, trustee, of Fairfax, Virginia, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6435 Moorings Point Circle to Raymond and Maralyn Morrissey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $810,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Pasco DePetrillo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 6552 Moorings Point Circle to Paul and Donna Ridsdale, of Lakewood Ranch, for $460,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $432,000 in 2005.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Ashley and Brett Markley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8218 Timber Lake Lane to Warren Arthur Bushey Jr. and Rebecca Darlene Bushey and Kyle Joseph Paul Treen III and Margaret Scott Treen, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2011.

Country Club East

Ronald and Carol Armstrong, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7841 Valderrama Way to Michael and Harriet Gill, of Baltimore, for $789,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2013.

Central Park

Tammy Henderson, of South Pasadena, sold her home at 4631 Balboa Park Loop to Gary and Kathryn Wallace, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $546,900 in 2020.

David and Sarah Sidnam, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12157 Forest Park Circle to Jillian Murnane and Erick Weinstein, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2020.

Vickie Lane, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4919 Boston Common Glen to James and Mary Blachek, of Bradenton, for $416,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $223,000 in 2017.

Mote Ranch

David Berry, trustee, of Daphne, Alabama, sold the home at 6604 Grand Point Ave. to Benjamin Howell and Tiffany Ann Block, of Bradenton, for $705,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $139,000 in 2018.

Del Webb

Donald Guest and Lynette Guest, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7355 Chester Trail to David Reinbold and Mary Reinbold, trustees, of Kohler, Wisconsin, for $675,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,500 in 2019.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Paul Pacini sold his home at 6862 Tailfeather Way to Mary Ann Butler-Pearson and William Allen Pearson, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2005.

Bernard Herbert Jr. sold his home at 6712 Tailfeather Way to Reginald Owen Dalton II, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,459 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2010.

Harmony

Michael and Brooke Mueller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11434 Spring Gate Trail to Mohammed Athar and Shealee O’Donnell, of Bradenton, for $642,900. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,700 in 2017.

Clubside at Country Club East

Joseph and Debra Thomas sold their Unit 6-A condominium at 7482 Divot Loop to Denise Lorraine McCulley, trustee, of Mediapolis, Iowa, for $639,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,000 in 2018.

River Club South

Aubrey and Margaret House, of Naples, sold their home at 10228 Silverado Circle to Victor Sabattini and Miguelina Harrison of Bradenton, for $639,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,457 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Mirjana Dragich, trustee, of Raleigh, North Carolina, sold the home at 4415 Barracuda Drive to Khaleeda Aoraha, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, for $639,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,821 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Mark Thompson sold his Unit 2111 condominium at 5921 Wake Forest Run to WBL II for $602,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,700 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Frank and Stephanie Fischer, of Milledgeville, Georgia, sold their home at 1119 Mill Run E. to Erica Hoonhout and Koleen Hoonhout, trustees, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,692 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2018.

Woodbrook

Veronica Martinez, of Ashburn, Virginia, sold her home at 4542 Cedar Brush Terrace to Kimberly Marie Schehrer, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,261 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Miramar Links

Deborah Lynn Conacher and David Wayne Conacher, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 8368 Miramar Way to Kenneth and Kelleyanne Delaney, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,416 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,700 in 2021.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Joseph and Diane Gallo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7205 Garland Lane to Kristen and Michael Elliott, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,500 in 2020.

Arbor Grande

Juanita Walker, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11823 Bluebird Place to Martin and Carla Bonsignore, of Hawthorne, New York, for $540,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,965 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,500 in 2020.

Riverwalk

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 7104 Spikerush Court to Paul Lange, of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,975 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,400 in 2021.

Crossing Creek

Ernest and Cherly Paul, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4873 68th St. Circle E. to Nicholas and Nicole Secord, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $309,500 in 2015.

Harborage on Braden River

Lawrence and Sharon Sauer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5514 Duval St. to Cori Repp and Aaron Apostolico, of Bradenton, for $511,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2012.

River Point

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 323 36th St. N.E. to Ryszard and Nadzieja Farejowicz, of Palatine, Illinois, for $505,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,825 square feet of living area. It sold for $478,000 in 2021.

Rivers Edge

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 6614 67th Court E. to Andrew John Limbrick and Karen Therese Limbrick, of Geneva, Illinois, for $505,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It sold for $458,500 in 2021.

Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Martha Mundy, trustee, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, sold the Unit B condominium at 1129 Riverscape St. to Cristobal and Terri Santiago-Rivera, of Bradenton, for $502,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $196,000 in 2008.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Patricia Anne Casey, of Nashua, New Hampshire, sold her Unit 1626 condominium at 5624 Palmer Circle to Rosemary Villanella, of Garden City, New York, for $500,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2020.

Nicholas Paul Brost and Sharon Faye Brost, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1525 condominium at 5614 Palmer Circle to Jeffrey and Carol Tussey, of La Salle, Illinois, for $475,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,000 in 2020.

Rosedale

1095210 Ontario Ltd. sold the home at 8713 52nd Drive E. to Lee Ohliger and Joyce Menezes, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,490 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2011.

Indigo

Nicholas and Margie Vamvakis, trustees, of Branford, Connecticut, sold the home at 4226 Midnight Blue Run to Michael Balog and Charlotte Balog, trustees, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Lefe Ventures LLC sold the home at 9032 Willowbrook Circle to Kurt Roberson and Paula Love Roberson, of Bradenton, for $489,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $309,000 in 2015.

Dennis Swingle and Mary Swingle, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8408 Eagle Isles Place to Sally Smith and Emily Rowe, of Bradenton, for $412,300. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2006.

Tara

David Brooks Cox, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7184 Drewrys Bluff to Mathew Travis Houser, of Chicago, for $484,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Joseph and Pamela Prichard, of Clear Lake, Iowa, sold their Unit 812 condominium at 17510 Gawthrop Drive to David Mitchell Posner and Clarissa Nanien Posner, of Bradenton, for $472,900. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $196,000 in 2019.

Gary and Michelle Burton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17510 Gawthrop Drive to Douglas and Sandra Dearen, of Crestwood, Kentucky, for $420,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $206,000 in 2019.

Oasis On The 16Th LLC sold the Unit 1018 condominium at 17626 Gawthrop Drive to Stanislav Kratounkov, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2020.

Braden River Lakes

ARVM 5 LLC sold the home at 4454 Sixth Ave. E. to SRAM Pack I-B LLC for $457,100. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,258 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2021.

Edward and Candace Sunski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4304 11th Ave. E. to IRA Innovations LLC for $455,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2018.

Braden River Ranchettes

Vicki Lynn Grandi, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6907 36th Ave. E. to Jose Rivera-Gutierrez, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,900 in 1995.

Silverlake

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 5015 60th Drive E. to Lap Xuan Le, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $416,200 in 2021.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Danny Ford and James Pounders, of N. Little Rock, Arkansas, sold their home at 5221 Canterbury Drive to Teamwork Investments LLC for $442,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,000 in 2003.

Watercrest

Karen Manger, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Frederick and Jacquelyn Smith, of Clifton Park, New York, for $440,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $441,000 in 2021.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Michael and Nancy Aiello, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1201 condominium at 8312 Grand Estuary Trail to Cory and Amy Greenham, of Ontario, Canada, for $425,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $244,000 in 2015.

Pinehurst Estates

Glenda Guthrie sold the Unit 191 condominium at 7417 Eleanor Circle to Veronica Lee and Charles Dekar, of N. Heron, Vermont, for $425,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,541 square feet of living area.

Boca Grove

James and Glenda Weller, of Batavia, New York, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 8406 Wethersfield Run to Michael and Deborah Lithman, of Jacksonville, for $402,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2007.