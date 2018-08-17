Water tests improve along Ringling Causeway

Sarasota officials have lifted the no swim advisory along Ringling Causeway after recent tests for enterococcus bacteria returned to a level approved by federal and state standards.

The waters along the causeway were posted with No Swim signs on Thursday, Aug. 9 after tests revealed bacteria levels higher than those considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency and state regulators.

Signs were to be removed on Friday, indicative of waters safe for swimming and other watersports. Red tide, though, remains active along the coastline. City officials said earlier this week the Lido Beach pavilion and concession stand would remain closed through the weekend in connection with red tide’s effects.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota's 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches.