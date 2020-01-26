Water Place condo sells for $2.9 million

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. WC 101 LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ruth Kreindler, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $2,925,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,850 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.4 million in 2015.

Lido

1406 Westway LLC sold the home at 1406 Westway Drive to Brian Belmont, of Westminster, Colo., for $1,975,000. Built in 1968, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,221 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2015.

Longboat Key Club

Sheila Clark sold the home at 1001 Longboat Club Road to Houston and Betty Little, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $1.75 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,050 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,225,000 in 2008.

Islander Club of Longboat

Rudolph and Leah Baron, of Medford, N.J., sold their Units 111-N and 112-N condominiums at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Bonnie Rosen, of Longboat Key, for $1,425,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2009.

Bonnie and Robert Rosen sold their Unit 81-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sergey Poskotin and Svetlana Bichurina and Vera Poskotina, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $555,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $428,000 in 2012.

John Ringling Estates

Frances Anne Hodgkinson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 228 Van Buren Place to Richard Masterson and Barbara Masterson, trustees, of Chester, N.J., for $850,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $944,000 in 2016.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Sareli LLC sold the Unit 402 condominium at 4215 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Fitzsimmons and Valerie Schulz, of Old Westbury, N.Y., for $665,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,497 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2015.

The Aquarius Club

Alex and Inessa Marinov, of Plymouth, Minn., sold their Unit P-D condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $665,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Harbour Oaks II

Michael and Deborah Aronica, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2311 Harbour Oaks Drive to Gregory Quinn, of Longboat Key, for $530,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2008.

Lido Towers

DMR Consulting Services Corp. sold the Unit 309 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ronald and Rola Cotran, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2010.

Lido Ambassador

Christopher and Marci Triant, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mary O’Connor, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2008.

Longboat Harbour

Bradley Gabriel and Christopher Martin, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Patrick and Brenda Yewell, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 775 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,500 in 2016.