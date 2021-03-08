Water Club penthouse sells for nearly $3 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26. A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Harmony Three LLC sold the Unit PH1108 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Margaret Hausberg, of Longboat Key, for $2,965,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.7 million in 2016.

Sabal Cove

Arthur and Susan Warshaw, of Shelburne, Vt., sold their home at 3334 Sabal Cove Lane to Andrew and Shawna West, of Bridgewater, N.J., for $2.1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2009.

Country Club Shores

Vernon and Liliana Chalfant, of Sarasota, sold their home at 591 Golf Links Lane to CCS Bay Views LLC for $1.75 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2012.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Rodney Rhoden, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 505 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Maria Gordon, of N. Kingstown, R.I., for $1.45 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,400 in 1996.

Pelican Harbour Beach Club

Daniel and Lesley Rife, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher and Megan Klein, of Bradenton, for $1,387,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $935,000 in 2016.

Promenade

Janusz and Anna Wolaniuk, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dirk and Maryann Van Dongen, of Longboat Key, for $1,135,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2010.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Terry and Margaret Alexander, of St. Peters, Mo., sold their home at 713 Penfield St. to Charles Herman West and Rhonda Jackson West, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $950,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $932,500 in 2005.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Daniel and Christine Kittinger sold their Unit 301 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to David Casali and April Casali, trustees, of Glastonbury, Conn., for $855,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2016.

Sea Gate Club

Pamela De Marie, trustee, sold the Unit 8-C condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Valerie Rao, trustee, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2000.

Revised Longbeach

Stefan Cushman, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 611 Hibiscus Way to Denise Carol Adams, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $790,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2020.

Fairway Bay

Frederick Harrison, trustee, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 1914 Harbourside Drive to Dale and Tessa Erdei, of Longboat Key, for $780,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 1993.

Guy and Nancy Woelk, of Princeton, N.J., sold their Unit 603 condominium at 1912 Harbourside Drive to Douglas and Kimberly Barber, of Longboat Key, for $524,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2000.

Gail McBride and Yvonne Bures, of Round Rock, Texas, sold their Unit 216 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Kristian and Brenda Gibson, of Longboat Key, for $457,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2018.

Lido Regency

John and Joan Kirker, of Milford, Conn., sold their Unit 7-E condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Marilyn and Charles Hensley, of Cicero, Ind., for $725,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1996.

Beachplace

William Todd Pond and Jamie Baraff Pond, of Potomac, Md., sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gerson and Donna Fernandes, of Longboat Key, for $699,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $558,000 in 2016.

Seaplace

Elaine Ransom McClure and William McClure Jr., trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit M2-308-B condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott Veazey and Michael Shoulders, of Evansville, Ind., for $659,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2004.

Lido Ambassador

Joel Mandel, of Blooming Grove, N.Y., sold his Unit 711 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Terese Maibach, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1991.

Terese Maibach, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 510 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Alexander Adshchenko and Alanna Garcia, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $500,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2016.

Arbomar Apartments

David Horne, trustee, and Elizabeth Horne, of Laguna Beach, Calif., sold the Unit 403 condominium at 4485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kathy Scheri, of Longboat Key, for $570,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,022 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Richard and Cynthia Meibach, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Tina Tweedle, of Longboat Key, for $485,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2006.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

John Prudente and Christopher Prudente, of Weymouth, Mass., sold their Unit 827 condominium at 827 Bayport Way to Lance Nicholas and William Dean Price, of Longboat Key, for $415,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,500 in 2004.

Kingston Arms

Jeffrey and Susan Radcliffe, of Marietta, Ga., sold their Unit 2A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Toni Jackson, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,000 in 2000.