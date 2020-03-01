Water Club condo sells for $1.5 million

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Switlyk and Theresa Ann Eretto-Switlyk sold their Unit 906 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Patrick and Michelle Morrow, of Fishers, Ind., for $1,465,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1996.

Beachplace

Jan Kapstad, of Maynard, Mass., Bjorn Kapstad, of Lancaster, Pa., and Tore Kapstad, of Arlington, Mass., sold their Unit 206 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Crane and Deborah Crane, trustees, of Grand Rapids, Mich., for $1.35 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 1992.

David and Janice Roach, of Richland, Wash., sold their Unit 502 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Phillip and Pamela Gillespie, of E. Lansing, Mich., for $490,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,000 in 2012.

Marina Bay

David and Rosanne Frederick sold their Unit 352 condominium at 2550 Harbourside Drive to Thomas and Bonnie Geyman, of Longboat Key, for $1,075,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.18 million in 2008.

Winding Oaks

Sheila Zinder, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 16 condominium at 3431 Winding Oaks Drive to Thomas A. Dimond and Fiduciary Trust Co., trustee, for $875,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2012.

Emerald Harbor

Joseph Martindell Jr., of Tucson, Ariz., sold his home at 681 Old Compass Road to Brian Connelly and Maureen Connelly, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,705 square feet of living area. It sold for $695,000 in 2004.

Harbour Oaks II

James Purcell, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2307 Harbour Oaks Drive to Charles and Robin Hawkins, of Nashport, Ohio, for $740,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Fairway Bay

Gisela Schulte-Hillen sold her Unit 544 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Thomas and Anna Petri, of Longboat Key, for $615,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 1998.

Whitney Beach

Roger and Paige Van Der Vliet, of Tacoma, Wash., sold their Unit 178 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Cruz Villanueva and Janet Kahn, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2018.

Embassy Villas

Lisa Wilkening, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 18 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to SRQ-Lido Key LLC for $357,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,300 in 1997.

Portobello

Linwood Attkisson, of Ashland, Va., sold the Unit B-201 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marilyn Blair of New Brunswick, Canada, for $352,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,519 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1997.

Longboat Arms

Bertha Goodwin, trustees, sold the Unit 307-D condominium at 3330 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher and Cheryl Mills for $290,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $22,000 in 1972.

Kingston Arms

Bruno Tabis Jr. and First Midwest Bank, trustee, sold the Unit 20-B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Melissa Zingo, of Jacksonville Beach, for $275,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,500 in 1996.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Andre and Constance Hobson, of Terra Ceia, sold their Unit 7 condominium at 761 John Ringling Blvd. to Martin Kirby, of Daytona Beach, for $270,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2017.