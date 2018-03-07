Warbler Lane home sells for $3,825,000

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward and Elizabeth Goldfarb, of Hingham, Mass., sold their home at 119 N. Warbler Lane to Ian and Sheila Aitken, of Sarasota, for $3,825,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.05 million in 2012.

en Provence

Dawn Beswick and Katherine English, trustees, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 2151 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gillian Burr, of Longboat Key, for $3.1 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2012.

Sleepy Lagoon

Paul and Sarah Karon, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 6601 Gulfside Road to John and Kim Wise, of W. Hollywood, Calif., for $2.5 million. Built in 1969, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.1 million in 2009.

Bay Isles

David and Kathryn Walker, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 1541 Harbor Cay Lane to Joseph Hargrove, of Princeton, N.J., for $2 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,625,000 in 1999.

Country Club Shores

Betsy Friedman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 560 Yardarm Lane to Lewis Lodge LBK LLC for $1,492,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2014.

R&R Longboat key LLC sold the home at 512 Yawl Lane to David and Barbara Carbone, of Elkridge, Md., for $995,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in 2015.

The Beaches of Longboat Key

Hope Meiselman and Laura Meiselman, trustees, of San Mateo, Calif., sold the Unit 603 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Anthony and Deborah Guarna, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $1.1 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 1987.

Conrad Beach

Rubber Realty LLC sold the home at 392 Firehouse Lane to Dawn D’Onofrio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $725,200. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $555,000 in 2017.

Sea Gate Club

Marianne Egri, Steven Egri and Kathleen Egri sold their Unit 6-B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Linda Cates, of Longboat Key, for $710,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1991.

Corey’s Landing

Teresa Ohmit, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3545 Mistletoe Lane to Sandra Packard, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $696,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2004.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

David Harding and Jan Nyquist, of Lincoln, Mass., sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4835 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Nancy Maida, of River Vale, N.J., for $645,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2005.

Jungle Queen Way

Michelle Bianchi, of Sarasota, sold her home at 672 Jungle Queen Way to Louise Kolin, of Greenwich, Conn., for $550,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Seaplace II

Barry and Hazel Capal, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit M1-510-F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Barbara Miller, of Tampa, for $490,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 1999.

Wahoo Inc. sold the Unit G7-302-G condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Roseni DeSouza Pease, of Danbury, Conn., for $383,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2015.

Portobello

William and Susan Upton, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 604-B condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Albin Sikora, trustee, of New Buffalo, Mich., for $450,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 1999.

Longboat Harbour

Michael and Coreen Walther, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4410 Exeter Drive to Patrick and Jane Nagle, of Waldwick, N.J., for $350,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2015.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Stephen Coyle and Patricia English, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 124 condominium at 532 Spanish Drive S. to Beverly McFarland, of Longboat Key, for $337,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Shehzad Amer, of Colonia, N.J., sold his home at 560 De Narvaez Drive to Vincent Moschetta and Carmela Cassidy, of Longboat Key, for $210,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 705 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2001.