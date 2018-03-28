Warbler Lane home on Bird Key sells for $3,965,000

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gay Daniel, trustee, of N. Barrington, Ill., sold the home at 125 N. Warbler Lane to Ralph Cotran, of Fayetteville, N.Y., for $3,965,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.6 million in 2015.

Longboat Key Estates

Barbara DePaul, trustee, sold the home at 640 Rountree Drive to Mary Aria, trustee, of Brighton, Mich., for $3,631,200. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.45 million in 2014.

The Beaches of Longboat Key

Esther Robbins, trustee, of Scarsdale, N.Y., sold the Units 501 and 506 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Agnes Peterson, of Stamford, Conn., for $1.1 million. The Unit 501 condominium was built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. The Unit 506 condominium was built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area.

Beachplace

Carolyn Carew and Victoria Barrett sold their Unit 106 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicholas and Kerry Ottenwess, of Pierson, Mich., for $1.05 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 1992.

Bird Key

James Floyd, trustee, of Blaine, Minn., sold the home at 417 Pheasant Way to Jack Martin, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.22 million in 2008.

Benjamin Pursley, of Erie, Colo., sold his home at 481 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Judith Pursley, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for $892,500. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,047 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2016.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Arthur Kelsey Jr., trustee, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold the Unit C-108 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Alain and Angela Grange, of Orlando, for $999,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 1993.

Longboat Key Towers

Alan Rosenblatt and Barbara Keenan, of Alexandria, Va., sold their Unit S-203 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Ted and Ruthanne Martin, of Orlando, for $825,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $745,000 in 2011.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

William and Rosemary Dilgard, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 683 Marbury Lane to Robert and Mary-Lloyd Smith, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $730,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $432,000 in 2002.

Fairway Bay

Sonam Wangdi Atuk, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 534 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to David Mills, of Longboat Key, for $667,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2014.

St. Armands Towers South

Kathryn Young sold her Unit 36 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Tiffany O’Hara Albrecht, of Cape May Court House, N.J., for $550,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1993.

Seaplace

Waltressa Nelson and Richard Nelson, trustees, of Prairie Village, Kansas, sold the Unit G5-404G condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gary Morrison and Kimberly Skaff, of Charleston, S.C., for $485,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area.

Casa Del Mar

Ross and Valerie Schneiderman, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 13 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Pipoly and Sherrie Pipoly, trustees, of Wimauma, for $460,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Cedars West

Robert Windom Jr., Ross Windom and Hugh Windom sold their Unit 106 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maria Prose, of Longboat Key, for $460,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Walter and Macaira Koch, of Malvern, Pa., sold their Unit 306 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Charles Haskell and Pamela Findeisen, of Pawcatuck, Conn., for $405,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2008.

Cedars East

Robin Bardo and Beverly Bardo, of Pennsdale, Pa., sold their Unit 6 condominium at 862 Evergreen Way to William England and Tamalyn Ennis, of Darien, Ill., for $330,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2015.

James Netter, of Suffolk, N.Y., sold the Unit 13 condominium at 624 Cedars Court to Eloy Burciaga, of Longboat Key, for $250,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 1999.

Longboat Harbour

David and Yolanda Noyes, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Johanna Giumarra, of Longboat Key, for $314,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $45,000 in 1978.

The Presidential

Mark and Debra Pratt, of Columbus, Ind., sold their Unit 110 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gabriel Dumont Jr. and Christine Morris, of Newburyport, Mass., for $266,800. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,600 in 2014.