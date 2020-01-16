After Lakewood Ranch resident Kelly Fox’s first time volunteering at a Mark Wandall Foundation and Comfort Zone Camp bereavement camp in 2015, she knew she had to continue volunteering.

“Once you volunteer, you’re never going to want to stop,” Fox said. “It felt so good to give up my time.”

The camp, from March 6-8 at Warren Willis Retreat Center in Fruitland Park, will be her fourth camp volunteering to help children and young adults who are experiencing grief from the loss of a parent or sibling.

The Mark Wandall Foundation and Comfort Zone Camp are seeking about 90 volunteers for the March camp, which will have between 50 and 60 participants. Volunteers who are 18 years old or older are eligible to be a “big buddy,” and volunteers ages 15 to 18 can be a healing circle assistant.

Volunteers are asked to attend training session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota.

The training sessions will give potential volunteers an opportunity to see what the camp will be like and ask any questions. Topics covered in the training will include childhood bereavement and the typical patterns of childhood bereavement.

“[The sessions are] to put the volunteers at ease because it can be a little overwhelming to be put in a situation one-on-one with a camper all weekend,” said Wendy Orlando, the program coordinator for The Mark Wandall Foundation.

Although someone might sign up to volunteer, not everyone will be selected to volunteer as the organizations match volunteers to the camp participants.

Each volunteer, called a “big buddy,” is matched with a camper, called a “little buddy,” based on several factors including gender, personality type and activity level to ensure campers are paired with the volunteer best suited for them.

“If someone’s not chosen to be a volunteer at camp, it’s not a reflection of them as a volunteer,” Orlando said. “It’s just maybe there wasn’t a camper available for their unique skill set.”

During the training, participants will watch videos about the camp, learn the responsibilities they will have and experience activities that will be held during the camp.

“You leave feeling on top of the world because you feel like, ‘Wow, this is a really special experience to be able to volunteer,’” Fox said. “It’s such a unique volunteer experience. You feel eager and ready to hopefully get matched up with a child or a teen.”

Fox learned no special skills are required to volunteer.

“I think so many volunteers kind of freak themselves out,” she said. “They get scared to put themselves in that position because they’re scared they’re going to do or say the wrong thing. Being there is enough. It really means so much to these kids. They match you up so well. It’s an easy relationship, and you just go in there and be their friend.”

Every camp has licensed therapists, nurses and other professionals available to assist volunteers who might have questions during the camp or need help with their buddies.