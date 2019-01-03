Wanda Virginia Mosier Simons (Wendi)

Wanda Virginia Mosier Simons (Wendi) died Friday, December 21, 2018 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. She was known for her beauty and intelligence and for being the best wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend.

Wendi was one of Jehovah’s Christian Witnesses and loved talking to others about God’s Kingdom whether in person, on the phone or by letter writing. She enjoyed working for over 30 years at the Longboat Observer in advertising.

Wendi is survived by Husband, Paul; Brother, Daniel Mosier and Wife, Priscilla of Oxford, PA.; Sister, Cindi Mooneyham and Husband, Kenneth of Sumter, S.C., two Nephews, Chad Mooneyham of Longmeadow, N.H., and Justin Mooneyham of Sumter, S.C. Wendi was preceded in death by her son, Derek Simons and her Nephew, Sam Mosier. Arrangements will be private.