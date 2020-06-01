Sarasotans in search of a thrill should get their fix if they head to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend.

Showtimes Friday, June 5: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6: 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 12: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13: 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The show takes place in the northeastern corner of Nathan Benderson park, alongside North Cattlemen Road. Admission starts at $20.

There they'll see daring feats and athletic showcases from freestyle jumpers, BMX bikers and a human cannonball, all put together by Sarasota's own King of the High Wire.

Nik Wallenda is staging a "Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show" at Nathan Benderson Park the weekends of June 5 -7 and June 11-14.

“We wanted to provide quality family entertainment during what has been a tough time for our nation and the world,” Wallenda said in a press release. “After touring the globe, I’ve made friends with some of the greatest daredevils of our time. For this special performance, I’ve invited all of them to unite together in one place. I wanted my hometown of Sarasota to experience a show like nothing that’s ever been seen before.”

The show will feature Wallenda and his wife Erendira Wallenda, a two-time Guinness World Record holder for aerial stunts. Erendira performed during her husband's television special walking the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.

Dave "The Bullet" Smith will perform as a human cannonball. Smith is a second-generation cannonball performer and is the Guinness World Record holder with six titles.

To address social distancing concerns, guests will watch the athletic feats from the safety of their cars, much like that of a drive-in move theater.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission, with VIP and family packages available at higher prices. Due to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank, guests can shave a dollar off their ticket for each can of non-perishable food they bring along.