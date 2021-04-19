Wait, it's not Christmas

There's always that neighbor that keeps their Christmas decorations up way too late.

And then there's the Lazy Lobster, which keeps their Christmas tree up — and up-to-date. The festive fir still stands in the restaurant's breezeway, now with summery decorations.

As the Tampa Bay Lighting fought to bring the Stanley Cup home in fall 2020, the tree was decked out in memorabilia from owner Michael Garey's favorite team.

It did have the traditional Christmas ornaments, followed by St. Patrick's Day and March Madness decor, but now, it stands with boughs of sunglasses and surfboards.

Lazy Lobster manager Michelle Waldron said the tradition has gone on for a couple years.