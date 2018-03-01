Vue condominium sells for $3,299,000

A condominium in Vue tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1802 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Patrick and Mary Mulva, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3,299,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,274 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1809 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Nancy Dearman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,899,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,895 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 801 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Thomas and Sharon Taylor, of Glenview, Ill., for $1,973,600. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,494 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1405 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Barbara Cantlin, of Newark, Ohio, for $1,962,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Donald Friedman and Rhona Wolfe Friedman, of Washington, D.C., for $1,926,100. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,489 square feet of living area.

Stephen Weiss sold the Unit 908 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John Lucas and Ronald Butine, of Sarasota, for $1.18 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $935,100 in 2017.

Marina Tower

Robert Kramer, of Woodbury, N.Y., sold his Unit 1403 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jenne Britell, of Longboat Key, for $1,175,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2001.

Cherokee Park

Christopher and Patricia Caswell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1623 North Drive to Guyasuta Development Co. LP for $990,000. Built in 1948, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1987.

Condominium at the Bay

David Saca, of Founex, Switzerland, and Elaine Broughton, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1102 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Edward Orenstein, of Cambridge, Mass., for $570,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Owens Burns Realty Co.

Four Dee LLC sold the home at 1833 Morrill St. to Specialty Products Holding Corp. for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2014.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1500 State St. to Alexandre and Josette Calame, of Osprey, for $527,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,014 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 603 condominium at 1500 State St. to [email protected] LLC for $427,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 736 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1500 State St. to Thomas and Deborah Shapiro, of Sarasota, for $414,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 605 condominium at 1500 State St. to Alexandre and Josette Calame, of Osprey, for $407,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area.

Castel Del Mar

Jed and Laura Weirup, of Clive, Iowa, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 1602 Stickney Point Road to Peter and Susan Furgiuele, of Fairport, N.Y., for $325,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $12,400 in 1976.

Gulf Gate East

William and Sally Carter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3642 Kingston Blvd. to Sidney Glover and Kyle Ward, of Sarasota, for $322,800. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,354 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2017.

South Gate

Brian and Tiffany Hutchison, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2572 Tulip St. to Brent and Michelle Adams, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Frank Tromba sold his home at 2236 Tulip St. to Millennium Trust Co. LLC for $290,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2003.

Design Broker Inc. sold the home at 2608 Hibiscus St. to WTEM 2225 LLC for $279,500. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,900 in 2007.

Citrus Square

Annette Kaplan, of Ocean, N.J., sold her Unit 309 condominium at 445 N. Orange Ave. to Denise Sassaman, trustee, of Durham, N.H., for $293,000. Built in 2009, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2009.

Landings South

Joan Penzell sold her Unit 102 condominium at 5257 Heron Way to Tommie and Linda George, of Sarasota, for $277,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2014.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Edward Kelly Jr., trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 3343 Espanola Drive to Chris Jenkins and James Stephens, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,979 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Fiddler Bayou

E-Trade Bank sold the home at 4312 Higel Ave. to 4312 Higel Avenue LLC for $2 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.1 million in 2006.

The Sea Breeze

Scott and Amber Cohen, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their Unit 3P condominium at 9008 Midnight Pass Road to John and Karen Jones, of Westport, Conn., for $1.65 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,325,000 in 2014.

Mira Mar Beach

Gulf Coast Capital Solutions LLC and Tatrow Family Partners Ltd. sold two properties at 94 Avenida Veneccia to WWS LLC for $1,215,000. The first property was built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 924 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2014. They previously sold for $900,000 in 2017.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Chester and Shirley Carere and Douglas Bridge, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1240-C condominium at 1240 Siesta Bayside Drive to Chester Carere and Sharon Carere-Hasson, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $490,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 1990.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Robert Kramer and Chloe Kramer, of Venice, sold their home at 5304 Hunt Club Way to William and Joyce Marshall, of Sarasota, for $855,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,351 square feet of living area.

The Hamptons

Vernon and Lori Dosmann, of Bloomington, Ind., sold their home at 4985 Gardiners Bay Circle to Carolyn and Ellie Stutzman, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2012.

Turtle Rock

Gregory and Cynthia Barrow, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8513 Park Shore Lane to Heung-Wing Tommy Li and Sau-Har Jane Tang, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2010.

Kathleen and Karl Knocker, of Hauppauge, N.Y., sold their home at 8231 Nice Way to Lydia Roberti-Sum, of Hauppauge, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2012.

Sandhill Preserve

Mary Barrow, of Arlington, Va., sold her home at 5987 Snowy Egret Drive to Paige Eppley, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $447,000 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

James Fonte, trustee, and Kathryn Fonte, of Bellingham, Wash., sold the home at 5818 Benevento Drive to Rosemary Sampias, trustee, of Naperville, Ill., for $400,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,600 in 2012.

Rand and Mary Elizabeth McNeal and Robert McNeal, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 1406 Burgos Drive to Dennis and Claire Zagalia, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2006.

Karen Culkin, trustee, of Lady Lake, sold the home at 5970 Benevento Drive to Andrew Schneider, of Sarasota, for $289,900. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,900 in 2006.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Phyllis Green, of Bradenton, sold her home at 3810 Amapola Lane to Jane Darst, trustee, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,997 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Brian and Whitney Majorsky sold their home at 437 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Martin Rometsch and Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, of Osprey, for $739,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,709 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2011.

Anthony and Cheryl Federico sold their home at 490 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Patrick DeMouth, trustee, of Osprey, for $675,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2013.

Sorrento Shores

Carol and Richard Bond, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 334 Gaugin Drive to David and Ellen Manola, of Homer Glen, Ill., for $605,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2003.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Bradley Jordan, trustee, of W. Columbia, S.C., sold the home at 166 Sea Anchor Drive to Paul and Jillian Feit, of Osprey, for $582,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 1994.

Willowbend

Charles and Melinda Bennett, of Sarasota, sold their home at 537 Latitude Lane to Brian Schmidt, of Osprey, for $559,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2010.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Stuart and Darlene Gamble, of Sarasota, sold their home at 151 Bishops Court Road to Jane Perkins, trustee, of Osprey, for $450,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,300 in 2017.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Nancy Keane and Christopher Buckbee, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 216 Monet Drive to Thomas Relyea, of Nokomis, for $305,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2004.