Vue condominium sells for $1,969,000

A condominium in the Vue tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1705 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Gary Loveday and Melody Justice, of Sarasota, for $1,969,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Tortoise Estates

Martin and Iris Rappaport sold their home at 1241 Tree Bay Lane to Neil and Violet Rosenblit, of Sarasota, for $1.82 million. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 1986.

PALMER RANCH

The Hamptons

Andrew and Karina Vishnevsky, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4965 Gardiners Bay Circle to Dean and Amy Rinehart, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,000 in 2010.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Pauline Perlis, of Cordele, Ga., sold her home at 465 Walls Way to Bruce and Susan Bittles, of Osprey, for $1.25 million. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,193 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC sold the home at 1131 Ewing St. to Craig and Ileana Havrilla, of Nokomis, for $416,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $12,000 in 1987.

SARASOTA

Marina Tower

Allen and Sally Weintraub, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John Sloan and Linda Haller Sloan, of Sarasota, for $1.45 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,215,000 in 2004.

Alinari

Arthur and Nancy Donaldson, of Union Hall, Va., sold their Unit 1801 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Camille Amy, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,097,500 in 2011.

Stephen and Irene Gardner, of Arlington, Va., sold their Unit PH-1401 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Amin and Nada Elhassan, of Skaneateles, N.Y., for $720,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $568,000 in 2015.

Paradise Shores

Leo and Elaine Tedesco sold their home at 1547 Sandpiper Lane to James Hubbard and Susan Walter, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $903,000 in 2013.

Lewis Combs

Sally Gray Fuller and James Fuller sold two properties at 1659 Hawthorne St. to Robert and Victoria Kyle, of Winnetka, Ill., for $950,000. The first property was built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,959 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 840 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $245,000 in 1995.

Cherokee Park

Paul and Karen Chapman sold their home at 1662 South Drive to Mark and Tanya Ramos, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1948, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 1997.

1350 Main Residential

Walter and Barbara Carey, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1502 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Eric and Jill Lubiner, of Venice, for $740,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2013.

One Watergate

Thomas and Carol Mitchell, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 10-F condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Vladimir Nacev and Susan Blackler, of McLean, Va., for $725,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

Rivo at Ringling

Michael Harwood and Christine Coleiro, of New York City, sold their Unit 1212 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Sheryl Bartusek, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2010.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 603 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Donald and June King, of Sarasota, for $553,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Brookside

Tolucos Construction Inc. sold the home at 4112 Swift Road to Matthew Gabbert, of Sarasota, for $384,300. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $33,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Timothy and Pamela Denison, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7417 Biltmore Drive to Robert Krasow, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,828 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2014.

Poinsettia Park

JJ & N Development LLC sold the home at 1956 Rose St. to 2001 LBI LLC for $350,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2016.

South Gate

IDia Group Development LLC sold the home at 2560 Sunnyside St. to George and Catherine Axiotis, of Sarasota, for $348,500. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2017.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co, trustee, sold the home at 3512 Mineola Drive to Keren and Joshua Lifrak, of Sarasota, for $340,100. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,500 in 1995.

Joseph Cory and Denise Hubbard, trustees, of Redding, Conn., sold the home at 2210 Alpine Ave. to Sharon Vick, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2003.

Corwood Park

Julie Szylwin and Susan Szylwin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 663 Corwood Drive to Isidro Lodi and Ester Sabater, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,000 in 2017.

South Gate Manor

Donald and Carole Heck, of Palmetto Bay, sold their home at 2718 Darwin Ave. to Andrea Glickman, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2016.

Sapphire Heights

Louis Christie, trustee, of Sarasota sold the home at 5028 Eastchester Drive to Matthew Dudonis, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1943, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,500 in 1999.

Patrick Fiore and Francesca Moran Fiore sold their home at 5001 Stevens Drive to John Fahey and Kathryn Liset, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,900 in 2000.

Forest Oaks

Frances Wagner, of Saskatchewan, Canada, sold her home at 5370 Matthew Court to James Schaper, of Fairfield, Conn., for $305,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,407 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Homecroft

Ray and Dorothy Schrock, of Arthur, Ill., sold their home at 3546 Estrada St. to Robert and Joyce Yoder, of Millersburg, Ind., for $303,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Dolphin Tower

Timothy Bokor and Waunita Sawler, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 4-J condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Cynthia Miller, of Tiburon, Calif., for $300,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 963 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $35,000 in 2013.

Rustic Lodge

David Pignotti, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1422 Euclid Ave. to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER10) LLC for $292,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2003.

Schindler

Vienna & Naples Inc. sold the home at 1718 Seventh St. to Mark Flannagan and Tammy Wyman, of Sarasota, for $277,000. Built in 1937, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

Poms Park

Richard Walters sold his home at 2390 Novus St. to Travis Barrow and Lauren Jackson, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

Doris Miller Mills sold her home at 6956 Antigua Place to Chih Ming Huang and Cho Mya Mon Win, of Sebring, for $250,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1988.

SIESTA KEY

Marina Del Sol

Thomas Healy and Robin Healy, trustees, sold the Unit E-51 condominium at 1310 Old Stickney Point Road to George Moricz, trustee, of Plymouth, Mich., for $1,396,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2003.

Siesta’s Bayside

Mark Flannagan and Tamara Wyman Flannagan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4611 Higel Ave. to Robert and Jodi Caragiulo, of Sarasota, for $1,078,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,585 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $611,000 in 2012.

Gulf and Bay Club

Justin and Pamela Lincoln sold their Unit 605A condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Michele Booth, trustee, of Mount Prospect, Ill., for $875,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in 2016.

Guy Euliano, of Erie, Pa., sold his Unit 209 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Mariam and Darius Ghazi, of Charlotte, N.C., for $700,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2007.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Michael and Margaret Conroy, of Oldsmar, sold their Unit 406 condominium at 6236 Midnight Pass Road to Philip Burwinkel and Kathryn Burwinkel, trustees, of Hillsboro, Ohio, for $750,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2002.

Whispering Sands

Mohammedi Savliwala and Tasneem Mohammed Savliwala, of Troy, Mich., sold their Unit 402 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Brian Hughes and Adrienne Albani, of Dedham, Mass., for $645,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $557,500 in 2008.

Midnight Cove II

Thomas Calpin, of Orchard Park, N.Y., and Thomas and Marcia Sardinia, of Hamburg, N.Y., sold their Unit 911 condominium at 1100 Cove II Place to 911 Midnight Cove II LLC for $550,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,300 in 1989.

Siesta Townhouse

Mark Flannagan and Tamar Wyman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to Donald Hagan, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,500 in 2010.

Island Reef

David Vonderhaar and Lisa Vonderhaar sold their Unit F304 condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory and Colleen Martin, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,500 in 2015.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Michael McConnell, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 220 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Casey McConnell, of Mokena, Ill., for $377,500. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,500 in 2017.

Gregory and Colleen Martin sold their Unit 424 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Pisciotta Jr., of Sarasota, for $302,500. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Villagewalk

Edward Miller and Karen Heesch, of Burnet, Texas, sold their home at 5360 Eliseo St. to David and Danielle Hixon, of Sarasota, for $284,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2012.

Kathleen Pierce, of Greenwood, Ind., sold her home at 7628 Bergamo Ave. to David and Lisa LeBeau, of Chicago, for $278,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,300 in 2004.

Parisienne Gardens

Gilbert Kreil, trustee, of Delray Beach, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 5225 Parisienne Place to Dale Crossman and Carol Crossman, trustees, of Louisville, Ky., for $265,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2005.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Mortgage REO LLC sold the home at 933 Blue Heron Overlook to Rebuilt Holdings LLC for $577,000. Built in 1988, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $626,000 in 2009.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Ronald and Karen Rueter, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1249 Rudder Lane to Kevin and Susan Bennett, of Lakewood Ranch, for $484,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,000 in 2004.

Bay Street Village

Dennis and Claire Zagaglia, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 81 Navigation Circle to Joseph and Linda Maurer, of Osprey, for $247,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,700 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Michael and Karen Dietrich, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1165 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to James and Deborah Steranko, of Nokomis, for $405,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Derian Place LLC sold the home at 1073 Derian Place to Benjamin and Katherine Demarsh, of Nokomis, for $330,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Mission Valley Estates

Eduardo McCormack Portuondo, trustee, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, sold the home at 1670 Mackintosh Blvd. to Jason and Aimee Godsey, of Nokomis, for $367,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Sorrento East

Sarah and Robert McGuire, of Osprey, sold their home at 333 Monet Place to Aleida and Tomas Barreto, of Nokomis, for $282,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,541 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2005.

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

Ruth Arpin, of Las Vegas, sold her home at 2300 Harrier Way to David Wineland, of Nokomis, for $250,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,541 square feet of living area.