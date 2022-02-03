Vow-renewal tradition to continue on Siesta Key Beach

Couples in the Sarasota area will have a special opportunity to renew their vows on Siesta Key Beach and Nokomis Beach on Valentine’s Day, thanks to a decadeslong tradition put on by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.

The event will be held at both beaches at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. Officiated by Judge Debra Johnes Riva at Siesta Beach and Judge Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach, couples can enjoy light refreshments, music and photo opportunities before the vow-renewal ceremony begins.

"Sharing a gorgeous sunset on our beautiful beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day," PRNR Program Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich said.

Couples interested in attending are encouraged to register ahead of time through the Sarasota County website or be calling 861-7275 by Feb. 7. The event cost will be $15 a couple.

Registration will also be available at the event for $25 a couple at 4:30 p.m. Only credit cards will be accepted and the ceremony will begin promptly at 6 p.m., according to a release from Sarasota County.

Siesta Beach is located at 948 Beach Road on Siesta Key while Nokomis Beach is located at 100 Casey Key Road on Casey Key.