Voting totals final for key Lakewood Ranch area and East County races

The final results
The final vote tally for key East County races were counted Tuesday evening.
Here are the results:
County Commissioner
District 7 (At-large)
Ed Hunzeker 15,507 (42.61%)
George Kruse 20,882 (57.39)
District 1
James Satcher 5,689 (55.31%)
Priscilla Whisenant Trace 4,597 (44.69%)
Party Office State Committeewoman
Linda Ivell 16,240 (49.63%)
Cindy Spray 16,483 (50.37%)
County Judge, Group 4
Melissa Gould 22,088 (30.83)
Connie Mederos Jacobs 15,620 (21.80)
Chris Pratt 16,900 (23.59%)
Kristy Zinna 17,035 (23.78%%
*Gould and Zinna move to a run-off in the general election
School Board
District 1
Bridget Mendel 28,722 (41.51%)
Gina Messenger 40,466 (58.49%)
District 3
Scott Boyes 13,547 (19.26%)
Christine Dawson 12,358 (17.57%)
Mary Foreman 18,631 (26.48%)
Dave Miner 20,071 (28.53%)
Rick Murphy 5,740 (8.16%)
*Foreman and Miner move to a run-off in the general election
State attorney
Ed Brodsky 23,827 (65.90%)
Lisa Chittaro 12,330 (34.10%)
State senator, District 21
Jim Boyd 32,571 (90.22%)
John Houman 929 (9.78%)
REFERENDUM
Merge Myakka City Fire Control District into the East Manatee Fire Rescue District
Yes 727 (55.67%)
No 579 (44.33%)