East County Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 11 hours ago

Voting totals final for key Lakewood Ranch area and East County races

The final results
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The final vote tally for key East County races were counted Tuesday evening.

Here are the results:

 

County Commissioner

District 7 (At-large)

Ed Hunzeker           15,507 (42.61%)

George Kruse          20,882 (57.39)

 

District 1

James Satcher                       5,689 (55.31%)

Priscilla Whisenant Trace    4,597 (44.69%)

 

Party Office State Committeewoman

Linda Ivell            16,240 (49.63%)

Cindy Spray          16,483 (50.37%)

 

County Judge, Group 4

Melissa Gould                         22,088 (30.83)

Connie Mederos Jacobs           15,620 (21.80)

Chris Pratt                                16,900 (23.59%)

Kristy Zinna                             17,035 (23.78%%

*Gould and Zinna move to a run-off in the general election

 

School Board

District 1

Bridget Mendel                         28,722 (41.51%)

Gina Messenger                        40,466 (58.49%)

 

District 3

Scott Boyes                                13,547 (19.26%)

Christine Dawson                      12,358 (17.57%)

Mary Foreman                           18,631 (26.48%)

Dave Miner                                20,071 (28.53%)

Rick Murphy                              5,740 (8.16%)

 

*Foreman and Miner move to a run-off in the general election

 

State attorney

Ed Brodsky                                23,827 (65.90%)

Lisa Chittaro                              12,330 (34.10%)

 

State senator, District 21

Jim Boyd                                    32,571 (90.22%)

John Houman                              929 (9.78%)

 

REFERENDUM

Merge Myakka City Fire Control District into the East Manatee Fire Rescue District

Yes                                              727 (55.67%)

No                                               579 (44.33%)

