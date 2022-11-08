Voters put all Republicans on Manatee County Commission

The sweeping Republican support shown by Manatee County voters carried into the race for District 2 commissioner as challenger Amanda Ballard, a Republican, ousted incumbent Reggie Bellamy, a Democrat.

Ballard's victory with 58.95% of the vote (with 70/71 precincts reporting) put all Republicans on the Manatee County Commission as District 4's Mike Rahn and At-large Jason Bearden destroyed their write-in challengers. Both received more than 90% of the vote.

Also coasting to victory was District 72 Representative Tommy Gregory, the Republican incumbent. Gregory carried 66.94% of the votes against Democrat Roberts Guy Dameus.

Although the Economic Development Referendum to continue to give county commissioners the ability to grant special tax exemptions to new or expanding businesses passed, the tight nature of the vote (51.03% in favor with one precinct remaining) could be indicating Manatee County residents are objecting to uncontrolled growth.

In the school board race for District 2, Cindy Spray downed Harold Byrd with 53.30% of the vote with one precinct remaining.

Tony Barrett rallied to pull away from James Carlino with 54.85% of the vote to win the East Manatee Fire Rescue Seat 3.

Manatee County has 280,604 registered voters. Of those, 124,035 are Republicans and 79,588 are Democrats. There are 76,981 "others."