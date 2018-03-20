Voters approve charter changes, firehouse fix-ups

A batch of changes to Longboat Key’s foundational document won approval from town voters Tuesday. The referendum regarding the adoption of a new charter passed 1,459 votes to 1,203.

Likewise, a referendum to fund renovations to the town’s two fire stations won approval of voters, 1,776-979.

"Now that we know what the direction is, it's time to put the puzzle together as to which station were going to do first," Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said.

The firehouse-renovation bonds carried both ends of the island, but voters in the Manatee County portion of town voted down the charter revisions. There were more than enough votes from the Sarasota County side to make up the difference.

The proposed town charter included dozens of changes, including permitting the Town Commission to issue revenue bonds of less than $5 million without a referendum, allowing digital preservation of all town records and authorizing all public meeting advertisements on digital platforms instead of print publication.

It also establishes a position for an assistant town manager, though doesn’t require it, revokes the town commission’s investigative authority over town staff and defers ethics and elections supervision to the state and county, respectively.

Town commissioners discussed the possibility of submitting each change on its own for voter approval, but ultimately decided on a wholesale revision rather than individual changes.

Town Manager Tom Harmer, not long after he settled into his new office at Town Hall, embarked on an informational campaign, explaining to clubs, civic groups and homeowner and condo associations the basics of the proposal.

The firehouse referendum authorizes the town to spend up to $5.895 million to rebuild the southern fire station and refurbish the northern Longboat Key Fire Rescue headquarters.

The south station, built more than 30 years ago, does not meet codes for firehouse storage, mechanical systems or energy efficiency. It also does not have separate locker rooms for men and women or an up-to-date fire-alarm system.

The northern headquarters, built in 1994, would get about $1 million in upgrades, including an enhanced locker rooms, sleeping quarters and kitchen area.

"I think for all the firefighters, we’re all excited for it,'' Dezzi said. "It's been a long road to get to where we are tonight, it's well overdue. We’re going to be able to get a new firehouse, a remodel."