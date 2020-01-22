Voter registration deadline nearing for primary election

The registration deadline for those who wish to vote in the 2020 presidential preference primary is Feb. 18, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced Wednesday. This is also the deadline for people who want to change their political party affiliation.

The Democratic and Republican primaries in Florida will be held March 17. Voters may only vote in the primary that matches their party affiliation. Those affiliated with another party or no party may still vote in nonpartisan contests and ballot questions.

To ensure that you are registered to vote or to check your registration information, go to sarasotavotes.com, click on “Voter Information” in the main menu, then click on “Voter Lookup.” Or you can follow this link.

"New paper voter registration applications and party changes must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the Feb. 18 deadline," administrative specialist Amy Lynn Potter said in a release. "Applications submitted electronically before midnight on Feb. 18 through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov will also be accepted.

"Applications are available at all three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port; at public libraries, military recruitment offices, and public assistance offices, and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com. Voter registration applications may also be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards."