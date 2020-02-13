Voter registration booth here to help

If you want to vote in Florida’s primary elections on March 17, you need to register by Feb. 18.

Good news: At Centre Shops, there’s a non-partisan set-up to help you take care of all your voting questions. Every Monday through Saturday from now until Feb. 15, residents can stop by a table right outside the Blue Dolphin Cafe. Volunteers are there to help register new voters, update voter registration and answer questions about mail-in voting or queries part-time residents have about where they can vote.

“We’ll register anybody who wants to register,” Jane Vargas said.