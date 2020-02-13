Voter registration booth here to help

Volunteers are here to answer all your questions about how and where to vote.
If you want to vote in Florida’s primary elections on March 17, you need to register by Feb. 18.
Good news: At Centre Shops, there’s a non-partisan set-up to help you take care of all your voting questions. Every Monday through Saturday from now until Feb. 15, residents can stop by a table right outside the Blue Dolphin Cafe. Volunteers are there to help register new voters, update voter registration and answer questions about mail-in voting or queries part-time residents have about where they can vote.
“We’ll register anybody who wants to register,” Jane Vargas said.