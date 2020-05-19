Vote for Mote

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is in the running to receive $5,000 through the Summer Sea Turtle Sustainability Grant program. Specifically, the grant is to support nesting beaches, and the shores of Longboat Key and its surrounding areas served by Mote have seen increasing nests in recent years. If Mote wins, the organization plans to use the grant to support nesting surveys.

Voting opened May 4 and will run through June 6, and you can visit seaturtles.org/vote to cast a ballot.