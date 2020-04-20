Vizcaya property managers put on a show for residents

Every Friday evening for the past five weeks, Vizcaya property managers Brian and Sara Milgate have delighted their residents with a socially distanced live concert.

The pair set up speakers and microphones where the most residents can see them, between the central pool and the community’s beach access, and proceed to hone their performance skills, much to their residents’ enjoyment.

“They usually practice in the clubhouse and sometimes before we’d all go in there and listen to them play,” said resident Barbara Compton, who listened from the pool area and filmed the performance. “We’re just lucky they play.”

The “Vizcaya Hootenanny,” as Brian called it on Friday, April 17, brings residents out to their balconies to have a drink and enjoy the sunset to classic tunes. Residents have made signs and decorated their balconies to add to the festive evening.

Brian plays the guitar while Sara sings, and they take requests from the community. “Westbound Train” was a fan favorite, Brian got to play one of his favorite railroad songs and the Milgates calmed everyone down with a rendition of “Don’t Worry Baby” by the Beach Boys.

Midway through the concert, the pair shouted out community birthdays from the previous week and sang “Happy Birthday.” They played as the sun set and the lights of the community came up.