Vizcaya condo sells for $3.9 million

A condominium in Vizcaya at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Mary Ann Meyer, trustees, sold the Unit 1C4 condominium at 2333 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Francis and Theresa Buzan, of Longboat Key, for $3.9 million. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,540 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,628,000 in 1997.

Bird Key

Unruh Bird Key Florida Investments LLC sold the home at 224 Bird Key Drive to Birdie 224 LLC for $3,375,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,999 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.7 million in January.

Marcel Lignon and Marcel Lignon, trustee, of Barthelemy, France, sold the home at 395 Bobwhite Drive to Joseph Minneman and Michelle Minneman, of Tipp City, Ohio, for $2,149,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,622 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,437,500 in 2015.

The Beach Residences

Robert and Julie Grabill, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, sold their Unit 708 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Sarasota Realty Trust LLC for $2.3 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.52 million in 2005.

Cathy Lynn Convery, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Anthony Rendina, of W. Chicago, for $1,375,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2020.

Orchid Beach Club Residences

Benatar Retreat LLC sold the Unit A402 condominium at 2050 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas and Judith Ann Burkholder, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for $2.15 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,242 square feet of living area.

The Pierre

Patrick and Isabelle Cramer sold their Unit 701 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Christopher and Katharine O’Connell, of Longboat Key, for $1.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2008.

Longboat Key

Timothy and Lynn English, of Alma, Arkansas, sold their home at 5870 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen and Dawn Budorick, of Ellicott City, Maryland, for $1.6 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2008.

Queens Harbor

Siu Lai Tse and Gideon Cosme Valenzuela, trustees, sold the home at 3529 Fair Oaks Lane to Miktombri LLC for $1.6 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,373 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.26 million in 2019.

Bay Isles

James Dempsey, trustee, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, sold the home at 3271 Bayou Sound to Mark and Rebecca Collins, of Wilmington, Delaware, for $1,525,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.03 million in 2013.

Howard and Rhonda Royer, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3540 Bayou Circle to Timothy and Lyn English, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 1989.

Grand Bay

Patricia Carney and Jennifer MacDonald, trustees, of Lexington, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 231 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Kathryn Gold and Steven Gold, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,495,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area.

Longboat Cove

Charles and Jean Gorham, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 210 condominium at 5481 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Katherine Ann Liggett, of Fenton, Michigan, for $1,295,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $967,500 in 2016.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Joseph and Julie Marshall, of Dallas, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 4215 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Andrew and Christine Burke, of Barrington, Illinois, for $1,275,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $920,000 in 2020.

Dream Island

Susan Harris, trustee, of Hingham, Massachusetts, sold the home at 700 Dream Island Road to Neal and Jennifer Horne, of Longboat Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,755 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 1998.

Promenade

James and O’Brien White, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 806 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 1546 Knollwood LLC for $1,095,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2015.

The Players Club

M. Susan Weitendorf, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 106 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John McKeon, of Key Largo, for $1,082,500. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2008.

Vitali and Tina Yachmenev, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Iain and Kathryn Wardman, of Warwickshire, United Kingdom, for $899,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2004.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

David and Carol Hendrix, of Brandon, sold their home at 660 Penfield St. to Michael Stephen Heath and Alison Wendy Heath, of Bradenton Beach, for $1.05 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2013.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Patricia Grandcolas, of Ballwin, Missouri, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 4241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Petersen Ventures LLC for $1,025,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 1985.

Philip and Kenda Smith, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, sold their Unit AA-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marilynn Callan, of Charlevoix, Michigan, for $504,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $154,900 in 2016.

Tangerine Bay Club

Charles Edward DeRose, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 422 condominium at 370 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Sullivan Schultz, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,255 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2014.

Tiffany Plaza

Katherine Ann Liggett, of Fenton, Michigan, sold her Unit 405 condominium at 4325 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Julie Marshall, of Dallas, for $1 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2018.

Sea Gate Club

Tai Hwan Chang and Lina Chang, of Glen Cove, New York, sold their Unit 5-E condominium at to Randall Pattee and Valerie Ruttenberg, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, for $935,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2002.

Seaplace

Double D Hold Co. sold the Unit M1-508-J condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Howey, trustee, of Trenton, Michigan, for $925,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $504,600 in 2011.

Lido Harbour South

Michael Downs and Carla Hunter Downs, of Johns Creek, Georgia, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Zachary Katz, of Westport, Connecticut, for $860,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2017.

Fairway Bay

Tomas Agnar Tomasson, of Gardabaer, Iceland, sold his Unit 647 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Marcus and Leslie Chandler, of Indianapolis, for $850,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It sold for $583,000 in 2001.

Luxury Bay Vistas LLC sold the Unit 124 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Thomas and Suzanne Nickelson, of Avalon, New Jersey, for $432,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2014.

Beaches of Longboat Key South

Bernice Thomas, trustee, sold the Unit 804 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Shawn and Leslie Sheridan, of Longboat Key, for $825,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 1990.

The Privateer North

James Tillman, trustee, of Ozark, Missouri, sold the Unit 704 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Mark Rayner Johnson and Michelle Katherine Johnson, of Hudson, Wisconsin, for $806,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2018.

Nancy Wheeler, trustee, of Racine, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 901 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Tower Grove Center for $790,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2011.

Lido Beach House

Edward and Mary Rossi, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 945 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Arthur Wineburg and Susan Tucker Brown, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2013.

Longbeach Revised

Carol Ann O’Brien, of Sarasota, sold her home at 691 Russell St. to Philip and Ashley Sargente, of Longboat Key, for $768,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,857 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2004.

The Aquarius Club

Gregory Van Howe, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 1-J condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa Joann Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $750,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2010.

Beachplace

John and Carmen Brannan, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 1095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew Costello and Catherine Gervais-Costello, of Longboat Key, for $720,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Sand Cay

Boxer Corp. sold the Unit 103 condominium at to Trident X LLC for $4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive $695,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2004.

Sleepy Lagoon

Steven Hogan, of Sarasota, sold two homes at 6573 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Patrick and Kathleen Dunn, of Longboat Key, for $620,000. The first property was built in 1947, it has one bedroom, one baths and 673 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 820 square feet of living area.

Longboat Key

TAKHAN LLC sold the home at 690 Jungle Queen Way to Ronald and Stephanie Ann Simon, of Seffner, for $610,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,317 square feet of living area. It sold for $577,500 in 2004.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Allen Meis, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 824 condominium at 824 Bayport Way to Jeffrey and Caroline Schneider, of Harrison, New York, for $550,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2009.

Longboat Harbour

Charles Debenedittis Jr., of Long Island City, New York, sold his Unit 102 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Nancy Prendergast and Augusto Pichard, trustees, of Annapolis, Maryland, for $455,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,500 in 2019.

Robert and Karen Darby, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Barbara Heineman, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $442,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2009.

Larry Lee Conway and Dolores Stys Conway, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Georgianna and James Vicari, of Longboat Key, for $397,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,000 in 2020.

Lido Surf and Sand

Larry Lazar, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, sold his Unit 509 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Kimberly Ann Carrick and Peter Derek Heron, of Hampstead, Maryland, for $355,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 918 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2002.

Dorothea Grunwald, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 615 condominium at 1104 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ronald and Connie Fields, of Syracuse, Indiana, for $350,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 918 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,000 in 1999.

Avignon Villas

Harry Jacobs III and Nancy Haneman sold their Unit 7 condominium at 5611 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Harry Allan Jacobs III and Sally Wayne Harrison, of Philadelphia, for $311,800. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,452 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 1999.

Whitney Beach

Advanta IRA Services LLC f/b/o Paul Stern IRA #8003122 and Advanta IRA Services LLC f/b/o Jamie Stern IRA #8003836 sold the Unit 179 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Wilcockson and Margo Clark, of Dahinda, Illinois, for $274,900. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,000 in 2019.