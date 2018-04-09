Virginia (Ginny) Ceci

Virginia (Ginny) Ceci, age 87, of Longwood, Fla., formerly of Roslyn and Locust Valley, N.Y., passed away on March 24, 2018. Ginny was born in Oklahoma City, Okla. She graduated from Deerfield High School.

She was married to George Kent and had a son. Later, she attended Oklahoma State University where she met Louis Couderc, Sr. of St. Andre, France. They married and when Louis Sr.’s job took them to Roslyn, N.Y, in 1962, they raised their four children. Ginny embraced her new home and became an accomplished interior designer and gourmet chef. She was well known for her gracious style and was a good friend to many. She took pleasure in travelling and hosting wonderful parties where everyone was welcome. She finished the New York Times crossword puzzle every day and volunteered at the Congregational Church of Manhasset.

Ginny was a loving mother, enjoyed traveling, spending time on the beach, and watching sunsets in South Hampton and the Gulf of Mexico. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Louis Sr. passed away in 1989. Ginny married Joseph Ceci in 1992. They lived in Locust Valley, N.Y. with their dog Cleo.

Ginny is survived by her four children, Gary (Kent), Gregg Couderc, Denise (Sandberg) and Louis Couderc, Jr., and step-children Vince Ceci, Christine Bagley and Timothy Ceci. She is also survived by her sister, Maybelle Landagora of Phoenix, Ariz.; nephews Dustin and Daniel, and niece Dawn. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Michael Kent, William Sandberg, Christopher Couderc, April Couderc, Amelia Couderc and Annelise Couderc. She is preceded in death by her parents Beulah and Charles, and husband Joseph.

DONATIONS:

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Alzheimer’s Association.