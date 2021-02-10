View of the world's best in Lakewood Ranch

When Country Club East’s AJ Hovermale found out he would be volunteering at the World Golf Championships, he was speechless.

Country Club East's AJ Hovermale wants to see how players are physically and mentally while on the course.

He couldn’t believe he would be able to meet his hero, Justin Thomas, along with dozens of other professional golfers.

“My passion for golf started from [Thomas],” Hovermale said. “I’ve kept going because of him. He was a guy who grew up small like me. He never hit the ball far until he got to the PGA Tour. He’s a good golfer. He’s also from Kentucky, and that’s where I’m from.”

Hovermale, 15, has been playing golf for as long as he could remember. His father, Adam, said he would take AJ for a golf cart ride in a toddler’s carrier.

Hovermale has volunteered at other golf tournaments, such as the North and South Amateur Championship and the Chubb Classic, but he hasn’t volunteered at a tournament involving the best golfers in the world. Hovermale will be a volunteer on the practice range.

“I’m excited, and I’m nervous,” Hovermale said. “I’ve always been a standard bearer. I’ve never worked the range, but I’m excited. It’ll be pretty interesting.”

Country Club’s Lukas Wahlstrom, 15, will have a chance to meet the pros as well when he volunteers at the LECOM Suncoast Classic as a golf marshal and the World Golf Championships at the practice range.

Although Wahlstrom is grateful to have the opportunity to volunteer at both tournaments, he’s looking forward to the World Golf Championships more.

Country Club's Lukas Wahlstrom looks forward to seeing players like Dustin Johnson play at the World Golf Championships. He says he's going to take what he learns while volunteering and apply it to his game.

“It’s the [72] best players” Wahlstrom said of the World Golf Championships. “They’re good players, and it’s fun to see Korn Ferry, but I can see guys like John Rahm, [Dustin Johnson], guys that have been around for a long time.”

Johnson is Wahlstrom’s idol. He admires how far Johnson can hit the ball along with other skills and characteristics.

“He just plays the game, and he plays it well,” Wahlstrom said. “He never says anything to disturb anyone.”

While volunteering at the World Golf Championships, Wahlstrom and Hovermale will be soaking up as much information as they can.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some of the best golfers in the world and seeing how they warm up and apply it to my game,” Wahlstrom said.

“Maybe one day I’ll be playing with these guys, or maybe one day I’ll be playing at this event,” Hovermale said. “Maybe one day I’ll go up to Justin Thomas and be like, ‘Hey, I was the one who gave you the golf balls at WGC at the Concession.”