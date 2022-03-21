Victoria Brill and Jordan Keller

Engagement Announcement

Jack and Antoinette Brill of Longboat Key are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Brill, to Jordan Keller, son of Cindy Bunge of Du Quoin Il.

Victoria is a graduate of George Mason University. After college she proceeded to graduate with a master’s from the University of South Florida. Victoria is the chief legislative assistant with Florida Sen. Joe Gruters in Sarasota.

Jordan graduated from Park University, where he also received his master’s degree. Jordan is employed as a commercial estimator with Mullet’s Aluminum in the product management field in Sarasota.

The couple met in the spring of 2020 leading to the proposal at the Finish Tower at Nathan Benderson Park in November 2021.

Victoria and Jordan will be married on Saturday, June 4 at Incarnation Catholic Church. The reception will follow at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. They will reside in Sarasota after the wedding.

CEREMONY:

Saturday, June 4

Incarnation Catholic Church

RECEPTION:

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium