Vera H. Freeman

Vera H. Freeman 91, of Longboat Key passed peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022. Formerly Vera Alder, she succeeded her husband Lt. Colonel R. S. (Bud) Freeman. She is survived by two sons, Mark and Michael. A graduate of Sarasota High School 1948, she traveled extensively but Sarasota was always home.

Vera in the Armenian language means faith/hope. Vera (Faith) Hope Freeman: Did they name her perfectly, or did she fill the giant shoes she was given? We believe she earned her name by bringing hope to us all. Context changes over time as words change but we must look back at her origin.

Her father’s family, Aldermishian, were Armenian immigrants fleeing the Turkish Jihad. They escaped genocide with little more than their lives. What they did have was faith in God and hope that life in America would be better. Vera lived her namesake: the H is honor; the O is optimist; the P is pride; the E is excellence. Vera never brought any shame to the family, that is honor. Vera always saw a bright future, never a negative word. Vera was proud to be an American. She loved and protected our country. Vera completed every task with excellence.

During her husband’s military career, Vera and the family were his number two priority. On any given day he would accept any mission no matter how dangerous to protect America. Her husband was able to focus under incredible pressure because he knew Vera had the ability to maintain the family. The family name Freeman was the purpose of life. He knew Vera would prevail if he did not return home. Vera’s mother, Edith Adams, came to America on the RMS Carpathia. Two hours after the Titanic went down, RMS Carpathia arrived on scene and rescued 705 survivors. I am confident that every soul was filled with faith, hope, and a drive for freedom. Later when Vera was born, they named her in the context of their lives.

After the military service, Vera’s husband made her and family priority one. Mom used any spare time to serve America. In our grade school she was the school “nurse.” She is buried in that uniform as it exemplifies her dedication. The uniform also bears USAF Senior Aircrew wings she earned supporting the missions. There is also a service pin from the Republic of Vietnam, any wife who watched the evening news while their husbands died on TV knows how this was earned.

We were blessed with two wonderful Americans who raised us to love God and country. We owe everything to their sacrifices. There are no words to express the depth of our gratitude.

Conservative values and prudent living allowed them the reward of a comfortable, and safe home. They were married 72 years, through cold wars, hot wars, political upheaval and the final insults of COVID. Mom passed peacefully at home in our arms and avoided the indignity of the hospitals.

Faith, hope and freedom exist in America today courtesy of their selfless sacrifices.

She was interned at a graveside ceremony attended by her family at Sarasota National Cemetery to rest in peace with her husband. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Air Commando Association that supports orphans of our fallen war fighters, at AirCommando.org

DONATIONS:

