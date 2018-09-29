A Sarasota man was taken to Sarasota Medical Center early Friday evening after backing out of a parking lot of Harry’s Corner Store in Longboat Key, going through some bushes and coming to a stop on the adjacent property.

The 55-year-old, white male was not identified by Longboat police.

According to police reports, shortly after 6 p.m., the man, who was driving a four-door sedan, backed out of the convenience store parking lot, 5600 Gulf of Mexico Drive, and came to rest on a grassy area at 5570 Gulf of Mexico Drive, home to the Longboat Observer, Longboat Key Builders and an apartment upstairs.

Kate Honea, who lives on the second floor of the building, said she heard a loud crash and went out onto her deck and saw Ben Ford of Longboat Key Builders, on the driver’s side of the champagne-colored Hyundai.

“Ben said he needed something to break the car window to unlock the door,” Honea said. “I threw down some cutting shears.”

Ford ended up breaking the left rear window to unlock the vehicle door. The driver had blood coming from both his mouth and nose, said Ford, who tried to stop the bleeding and keep the man calm until Longboat Fire Rescue arrived.

Witnesses said the driver appeared to be suffering a medical emergency. He was taken for medical evaluation at Sarasota Memorial. Paramedics said the driver did not appear to be intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol, police said.