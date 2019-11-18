Vehicle catches fire in One Sarasota Tower garage

A vehicle caught fire at the One Sarasota Tower parking garage today, requiring emergency personnel to respond to the incident at 2 N. Tamiami Trail.

According to a county spokesman, the fire was reported at 9:11 a.m. and contained by 9:33 a.m. Both the Sarasota County Fire Department and Sarasota Police Department were at the scene, the police department announced, closing northbound traffic on North Tamiami Trail to one lane. Emergency personnel remained on the scene after the fire on the fourth level of the garage was out.

The police department said there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.