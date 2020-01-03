Vanessa Baugh holds town hall meeting in Tara Preserve

Manatee County District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said the county cannot stop growth or prevent people from moving to the area, but she hopes it can do more to alleviate traffic congestion in the year ahead.

During a town hall meeting with residents of Tara Preserve Jan. 2, Baugh said the problems with traffic are county-wide. She hopes to convince fellow commissioners to capitalize on low interest rates and secure bonds to pay for much-needed road improvements.

"You're going to start hearing me pound the pavement — let's bond," Baugh said. "We are in an extremely good financial position."

Baugh also praised the new Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea for advancing commissioners' priorities and improving communication.

Baugh also discussed other issues, including density, speeding and water quality, raised by Tara Preserve residents.