UTC thief runs off with three diamond rings

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a man who dashed out of a University Town Center jewelry store with three diamond rings.

Police said the man who stole the rings drove off in this car.

According the Sheriff’s Department, the man was in the Kay Jeweler’s store around 11 a.m. Thursday, looking at two rings outside the display case when he asked an employee about a third ring. When the employee removed the third ring from the case, the man grabbed all three and ran off.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of a man running from an exit and the gray sedan in which investigators say he drove off.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.5800 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 366.TIPS (8477).