UTC rings in New Year with special celebration in Sarasota

Sarasota and Manatee County residents and their friends are invited to ring in the new year with a special celebration at Holidays on the Green in the University Town Center shopping district.

There will be family-friendly festivities, including a disc jockey, face painters, balloon artists, prizes and a countdown to a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 31 at Holidays on the Green, outside the south end of Dillard’s at the Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive. The spot is part of Nathan Benderson Park.

Party-goers also can enjoy the Green’s regular activities, including ice skating, sledding, horse-and-carriage rides and a carousel.

Admission to the event is free. Cost for ice skating and sledding is $20 per person.

For more information, visit mallatutc.com.