Urbanite Theatre announces final title of 2018-2019 season along with guest directors

This season is for the ladies — or, more accurately, all members of oppressed groups.

Urbanite Theatre always strives to show contemporary plays that are examples of inclusive, artist-first storytelling, but during the upcoming 2018-2019 season, the theater company is taking its mission one step further with three accomplished female guest directors and a run of the play “Dike.”

“It’s a really important new work and something we’ve yet to touch on at Urbanite,” Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan says of “Dike.” “It’s a very important subject, the relationship between religion and sexuality.”

Tatiana Pandiani will direct "Dike," which will run Nov. 9 through Dec. 16. Courtesy image

Hannah Benitez’s “Dike” follows the hilariously awkward yet heart-wrenching reunion of two daughters of a conservative Christian family — a reunion that has them questioning their identity along with their relationship with not only their family and lovers, but also with God.

Ragan says the plot of this work could easily make it a position piece in which audiences are asked to take a side, but instead, the story is told in an equally moving and entertaining way that shows several points of view, thus humanizing all of the characters.

“Dike” will run Nov. 9 through Dec. 16.

Urbanite also just announced that three female guest directors will take on pieces this year, one of which is Tatiana Pandiani, who will direct “Dike.” Pandiani is an Argentine born, New York City-based director and choreographer who has directed works both in New York and abroad in countries such as Rwanda and Uganda. “Dike” was Pandiani’s 2050 Fellowship project, so she’ll stay on the project for her Urbanite debut.

Lavina Jadhwani, who recently directed “Roe” with Asolo Repertory Theatre, will direct Urbanite’s production of Lauren Yee’s “In A Word.” This emotional work follows Fiona, a mother who still hasn’t stopped looking for her son two years after his impenetrable disappearance. “In a Word” runs March 8 to April 14.

Kristin Franklin will direct "Angel," running Jan. 11 to Feb. 17. Courtesy photo

Kirstin Franklin, a graduate of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, is returning to Urbanite after having directed “Bo-Nita” to great acclaim in 2017. This season, she’ll direct Henry Naylor’s “Angel,” another one-woman show, but this time about Rehana, a Northern Syria girl who just wants to go to school. However, that is no easy task once ISIS starts threatening her rural town. “Angel” runs Jan. 11 to Feb. 17.

Ragan says he looks forward to bringing in this diverse coalition of female directors to explore different parts of humanity through a female focus, especially because these shows all feature a strong female lead.

“I think more than ever we’re getting to see that the trend in theater is both towards inclusion and diversity,” Ragan says as to why this is an important time to utilize female directors. “Not only should you make extra effort to find theater makers of color and female theater makers because they exist with every bit of talent as the men, but by putting more attention on that, you’ll be amazed at what you uncover.”