UPDATE: Two who died in East County accident identified

The Florida Highway Patrol identified an 86-year-old woman driver and her 87-year-old male passenger, both from Lakewood Ranch, who were killed Tuesday in a noon double-fatality traffic accident at State Road 70 East and 45th Street East in Bradenton.

Charlotte Lengerer, the driver, and her husband, Peter Lengerer, died at the scene when their 2011 Mazda unexpectedly veered into a westbound Subaru on S.R. 70 being driven by Myakka City's Carol Jeffcoat, 69, who was not injured.

After striking the Subaru, the Mazda hit the curb and collided with a metal light pole.