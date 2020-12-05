A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of Sarasota High junior Kevin Gallardo, who was killed in a traffic crash on University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch Friday night, an incident that also injured three other teens.

As of Tuesday, $28,215 of the GoFundMe account’s goal of $50,000 had been reached. The GoFundMe account can be reached at www.GoFundMe.com/f/for-kevin-gallardo.

The school’s baseball team posted a message on social media on Sunday acknowledging the death of its team member and announcing the GoFundMe page.

“Please keep the Gallardo family along with all those who loved Kevin in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times. The Sarasota High School community has grief counselors available for those who need to speak with someone,” the post on Facebook read.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gallardo was the front-seat passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy from Apopka. According to the FHP, the car was driving east on University Parkway at 11:14 p.m. when the driver lost control of his car, left the roadway to the right, spun and hit a concrete culvert before becoming airborne. The car hit a utility pole, and came to rest on the Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch property.

The driver and two back seat passengers, also teens from Sarasota, were seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.