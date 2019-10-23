The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the skateboarder killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning near the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Boulevard as 15-year-old Thomas Jaren Croumbley.

The FHP had previously identified the victim as a 21-year-old male.

Croumbley was riding his skateboard at approximately 2:45 a.m. northbound on Upper Manatee River Road when he crossed in front of a vehicle that is believed to be a 2012 to 2015 Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle, which also was going northbound, struck Croumbley with the front of the vehicle. Croumbley died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol issued a statement saying it was looking for a Toyota Tacoma with extensive front end damage. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.

Charges are pending until the completion of the investigation.