On Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol announced it has found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old skateboarder Wednesday morning near the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Boulevard.

However, the FHP has not identified the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed 15-year-old Thomas Jaren Croumbley, who was attending Horizons Academy.

The 2012 Toyota Tacoma was owned by a Parrish resident and was found at his home, but FHP did not identify the owner.

Croumbley was riding his skateboard at approximately 2:45 a.m. northbound on Upper Manatee River Road when he crossed in front of the Toyota Tacoma, which also was headed northbound. Croumbley died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol asks that anyone who has information about the incident call the FHP at 239-938-1800.

Charges are pending until the completion of the investigation.

A gofundme account has been set up to cover funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-tommy-croumbley.