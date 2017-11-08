UPDATE: Child's injury minor in Lakewood Ranch crash

Two people were seriously injured during a two-car accident Nov. 7 in Lakewood Ranch and a 7-year-old child passenger sustained only minor injuries, despite being transported by helicopter to All Children’s Hospital for a suspected head trauma, according to information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report released today states a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Giselle Muise, of Bradenton, was northbound in the left turn lane of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, approaching Lost Creek Terrace, when a 2016 Volkswagen Touareg came up behind her and collided with the back of her vehicle.

The name of the Volkswagen’s driver has not yet been released by FHP — status is pending next of kin — but Trooper Kenn Watson on Tuesday said the driver was a male. The child injured was passenger in his car, according to the report.

The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while Muise was transported to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.