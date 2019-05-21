The Sarasota Police Department has announced that key roads in the city of Sarasota will be closed on the morning of Monday, May 27 to make way for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Plan your morning commute accordingly if you usually take the following roads between 9 a.m to noon:

Gulfstream Avenue Closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Square

Main Street Closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue

Links Avenue Closed from First Street to Ringling Boulevard

Osprey Avenue Closed from Second Street to Ringling Boulevard



The parade itself is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. that morning at Main Street and Osprey Avenue. It will later stop at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, located at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue, for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

According to SPD, vehicles that are not removed from the aforementioned streets in a timely manner “will be towed at the owner’s expense.”